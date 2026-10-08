The recent passing of a 2026 NSMQ quarter-finalist has left Ghanaians reflecting on other brilliant former contestants of the popular quiz who left too soon

YEN.com.gh looks back at three of these young minds, the schools they represented and the remarkable academic paths they carved after the competition

Their stories highlight the promise each of them carried, from historic runs on the NSMQ stage to admissions and top honours at universities home and abroad

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The National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has produced many brilliant young minds, but some of its stars have left too soon.

Edward Anato, James Lutterodt and Francis Beamish Tetteh made their schools proud on the NSMQ stage. Image credit: NSMQ/Keta SHS (X)/KNUST.

Source: UGC

On October 7, 2026, NSMQ organisers confirmed the passing of Edward Anato, a quarter-finalist for Presbyterian SHS, Bompata, in the 2026 competition.

In their statement, the organisers paid tribute to his curiosity, courage and quiet brilliance but did not disclose the cause of his passing.

His death has stirred memories of other former contestants who won admiration for their exploits on the NSMQ stage.

YEN.com.gh looks at three NSMQ stars who are no longer with us.

NSMQ stars who passed away after representing their schools

Edward Anato, Presbyterian SHS, Bompata

Edward Anato represented Presbyterian SHS, Bompata, at NSMQ 2026 alongside his teammate, Kwabena Amo Darko. The duo helped the Ashanti Region school reach the quarter-finals for the first time in its history.

On their way there, they knocked out seeded Our Lady of Grace SHS in the One-eighth Stage. They later bowed out to PRESEC, Legon, and defending champions Mfantsipim School.

Edward had gained admission to the University of Cape Coast to study Computer Science and was due to report on October 13, 2026. NSMQ organisers did not state the cause of his passing, although some reports linked it to an accident on the Kumasi-Accra Highway.

See the X post below:

James Lutterodt, KETASCO

James Lutterodt was part of the Keta Senior High Technical School team at NSMQ 2021, alongside Francisca Lamini and Bright Senyo Gadzo. The trio made history as KETASCO became the first school from the Volta Region to reach the NSMQ Grand Finale.

After senior high school, James enrolled at the University of Ghana, where he was a Level 200 Computer Science student. He had also reportedly secured admission to a university in the United States.

He died on Monday, July 3, 2023, after suspected food poisoning, according to reports at the time.

Francis Beamish Tetteh, Chemu SHS

Francis Beamish Tetteh represented Chemu SHS at the NSMQ in 2013. He went on to study Materials Science and Engineering at KNUST, graduating with first-class honours and the award for best graduate in his programme.

He later moved to Canada, where York University in Toronto admitted him to a Master's programme in Mechanical Engineering. His academic work and research earned him a move into the PhD programme.

Francis died on April 10, 2021, at the age of 27, after battling cancer for about a year.

Edward Anato's NSMQ quarter-final introduction resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Edward Anato introducing his school at the NSMQ 2026 quarter-final resurfaced online after his passing.

In the clip, Edward and his teammate told the host that Presbyterian SHS, Bompata, was established in 1965 and was making its third appearance at the national championship. The team said they were honoured to be on that stage for the first time.

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Source: YEN.com.gh