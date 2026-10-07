Edward Anato helped Presbyterian SHS, Bompata reach the quarter-finals of the 2026 NSMQ before his death

His team’s campaign earned cash prizes, recognition for its impressive run and laptops for the contestants

Photographs show Edward and his teammates receiving awards during the competition and at the grand finale

Edward Anato, the Presbyterian Senior High School, Bompata contestant whose death has been confirmed by NSMQ organisers, helped his school earn several awards during the 2026 competition.

Edward Anato helped Bompata earn recognition for impressive NSMQ run. Image credit: NSMQGhana

Source: UGC

The quarter-finalist competed as part of a team whose performances brought both recognition and prizes to the school.

Photographs from the campaign show Edward alongside his teammates at presentations for cash awards and laptops. The achievements were earned collectively by the team.

Awards Edward helped Bompata secure

Most Impressive Run award

Presby SHS, Bompata received the Dr Kwaku Mensa-Bonsu Award for Most Impressive Run, with a cash prize of GH¢7,000.

The recognition celebrated the school’s campaign, which took it to the quarter-finals. An award presentation photograph shows the contestants receiving a cheque bearing the school’s name.

Kwame Chito Excellence Award

The team also benefited from the Kwame Chito Excellence Award, which provided laptops to outstanding contestants.

In a September 23 post, NSMQ organisers explained that 15 laptops went to contestants from the three finalist schools, the Best Girls’ School and Presby SHS, Bompata.

Bompata was recognised for the most impressive run by a Category C school. A photograph shows its three contestants holding Dell laptop boxes.

Pepsodent Highest Scorer Award

Another presentation photograph shows Edward and his teammates receiving the Pepsodent Highest Scorer Award.

The cheque names Presby SHS, Bompata, adding to the honours secured during the school’s participation in the competition.

GOIL Super Bonanza

The team also received a GH¢5,000 GOIL Super Bonanza prize.

Photographs show the contestants and members of the school’s delegation posing with the cheque during the presentation.

GOIL Riddle Bonanza

Watch the TikTok video below:

A separate image shows the team receiving a GOIL Riddle Bonanza award, further documenting its prize-winning campaign.

NSMQ remembers Edward Anato

In confirming Edward’s death, NSMQ organisers described him as a brilliant quarter-finalist and remembered his curiosity, courage and quiet brilliance.

Check out the X post below:

His contribution to Bompata’s campaign remains part of the school’s achievements in the 2026 competition.

OWASS NSMQ star Epton graduates as doctor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Epton Asamoah Noble, the former Opoku Ware School contestant who graduated from KNUST as a medical doctor after six years of training.

Voice of KNUST announced the milestone on September 26, 2026.

Once known as an OWASS contestant on the 2020 NSMQ stage, Noble has now earned a medical degree. His journey from quiz competitor to doctor has drawn attention from both the OWASS and KNUST communities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh