Edward Anato’s chemistry teacher has mourned the late Presby SHS, a Bompata NSMQ contestant

The student was due to report to UCC on October 13 to pursue computer science

NSMQ organisers confirmed his death and paid tribute to the 2026 quarter-finalist

Edward Anato’s chemistry teacher has mourned the Presbyterian SHS, Bompata contestant, sharing that he was days away from beginning his university education.

PRESEC-B NSMQ contestant who died was set to study computer science at UCC. Image credit: nana boakye yiadom/TikTok, UCC & NSMQ

Source: UGC

Edward, who represented his school in the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), was expected to report to the University of Cape Coast (UCC) on October 13 to pursue computer science.

His death has cut short that ambition before he could take the next step in his education after competing in this year’s quiz.

Chemistry teacher mourns Edward Anato

In a TikTok tribute shared under the name Nana Boakye Yiadom, his chemistry teacher expressed sorrow over the student’s passing and the future he had hoped to pursue.

The caption read:

“I wish you were still alive to pursue your computer science program.”

The teacher also disclosed Edward’s planned reporting date, explaining that he was supposed to begin school on October 13.

Alongside the tribute, the teacher shared photographs of Edward and said he intended to pay his last respects.

Check out the TikTok post below:

The post placed Edward’s university plans at the centre of the tribute, highlighting the academic ambition he would no longer fulfil.

NSMQ confirms quarter-finalist’s death

The NSMQ organisers have separately confirmed Edward’s death in a statement on their verified X page.

They identified him as a 2026 quarter-finalist from Presbyterian SHS, Bompata, and remembered his curiosity, courage and quiet brilliance.

Check out the X post below:

Edward competed alongside Kwabena Amo Darko during the school’s campaign.

The official announcement included a memorial artwork bearing his photograph and name. It did not disclose the cause of death or funeral arrangements.

PRESEC NSMQ star reportedly secures KNUST admission

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on PRESEC Legon NSMQ champion Jason Antwi-Agyei’s reported admission to study Mechanical Engineering at KNUST.

The announcement excited fans who followed his remarkable journey from quiz champion to university student.

Jason helped PRESEC secure a historic ninth NSMQ title just weeks after becoming part of the team that also won the Best Team award.

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Source: YEN.com.gh