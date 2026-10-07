A video of the late Edward Anato introducing his school on the National Science and Maths Quiz stage has resurfaced online after organisers confirmed his passing

In the clip, the Presby SHS, Bompata, student and his teammate spoke with pride about their school and what reaching the quarter-final stage meant to them

Before bowing out, the quarter-finalist's school pulled off one of the major upsets of the 2026 competition against a seeded private school in the earlier round

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A video of late Presbyterian SHS, Bompata, student Edward Anato introducing his school at the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has resurfaced online.

A video of late NSMQ 2026 quarter-finalist Edward Anato introducing Presby SHS, Bompata, resurfaces. Image credit: NSMQ.

Source: Twitter

The clip emerged after NSMQ organisers confirmed the passing of the quarter-finalist in a statement.

Organisers remembered him as a brilliant quarter-finalist and paid tribute to his curiosity, courage and quiet brilliance.

No details about his age, the date of his passing or funeral arrangements were shared in the statement. Reports suggesting he was involved in a car accident remain unconfirmed.

Edward Anato's NSMQ quarter-final introduction

In the resurfaced clip, Edward and his teammate, Kwabena Amo Darko, are seen seated behind their podium at the quarter-final stage.

Speaking on behalf of the team, one of the contestants told the host that Presbyterian SHS, Bompata, was established in 1965.

Located in the Asante Akim South District of the Ashanti Region, the school was making its third appearance at the national championship, he added.

He also said it was the school's first time reaching that stage of the competition.

One of the contestants said:

"We are actually honoured to be here."

Responding, the host gave the team a special welcome and wished them well ahead of the contest.

The Facebook video of Edward Anato and his teammate introducing Presbyterian SHS, Bompata, at NSMQ 2026 is below.

Presby SHS, Bompata's NSMQ 2026 run

Edward and his teammates booked their quarter-final spot after knocking out seeded Our Lady of Grace SHS in the One-eighth Stage. Presby SHS, Bompata, won that contest with 34 points, ahead of OLAG's 28.

At the quarter-final on August 31, 2026, the school faced PRESEC, Legon, and defending champions Mfantsipim School at the UCC Main Auditorium.

PRESEC won with 56 points, while Mfantsipim scored 39 and Presby SHS, Bompata, finished with 24.

KETASCO's James Lutterodt dies in 2023

According to an earlier report by Yen.com.gh, in 2023, James Lutterodt, a member of the Keta Senior High Technical School team that reached the 2021 NSMQ final, died after a short illness.

He was a Computer Science student at the University of Ghana at the time of his death. In his memory, a member of KETASCO's Visual Arts department later erected a bust of the former NSMQ star.

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Source: YEN.com.gh