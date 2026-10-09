The General Legal Council is set to formally enrol 1,568 law graduates onto the Roll of Lawyers at a ceremony in Accra this Friday

The annual Call to the Bar ceremony will see the new lawyers take professional oaths before senior judiciary members, legal practitioners, and government officials

Friday's cohort is among the largest called to the Bar in recent years, reflecting growing demand for legal services across Ghana

Ghana is expected to welcome 1,568 newly qualified lawyers into the legal profession later today, when the General Legal Council (GLC) holds its annual Call to the Bar ceremony in Accra.

Ghana to welcome newly qualified lawyers into the legal profession. Credit: 233Legal

Source: Facebook

The event formally enrols the graduates onto the Roll of Lawyers, granting them the legal authority to practise law anywhere in the country.

The ceremony will take place at the ICGC Christ Temple on the Teshie Bush Road.

It is expected to draw senior judiciary figures, government officials, and senior members of the legal profession, will see each new lawyer take their professional oaths and swear to uphold the Constitution.

This year's intake is particularly notable. The 1,568 graduates represent one of the biggest single cohorts to be called to the Bar in recent memory, a development the GLC attributes to expanded capacity at legal training institutions and a sustained rise in demand for legal services across multiple sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

Family members of the graduates are also expected to attend, making the occasion both a professional milestone and a personal one for hundreds of Ghanaian households.

Upon formal enrolment, the 1,568 new lawyers will be eligible to begin their careers across a range of institutions.

They will be vying for opportunities in public sector bodies, private law firms, corporate organisations, and non-governmental organisations operating throughout the country.

Two cabinet ministers set to be called to the Bar

YEN.com.gh reported that two cabinet ministers will be called to the Bar.

Sam George, the Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, and Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, attended a black-tie Call to the Bar dinner in Accra on Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh