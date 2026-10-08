Ghana's Minister of Communications Sam George and Lands Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah attended a formal Call to the Bar dinner in Accra on Wednesday, October 7

The two cabinet ministers under President John Dramani Mahama are set to be called to the Bar on Friday, October 9, 2026

Video footage from Ghana Weekend captured the ministers at the upscale gala, drawing excited reactions from social media users

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Two of Ghana's most prominent cabinet ministers are days away from adding a new title to their names, and the celebrations are already underway.

Ghanaian cabinet ministers Sam George and Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah are set to be called to the Bar. Photo source: Sam Dzata George, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah

Source: Facebook

Sam George, Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, and Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, attended a black-tie Call to the Bar dinner in Accra on Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

The formal gala, captured on video by Ghana Weekend, brought together individuals who are set to be officially called to the Bar on Friday, October 9, 2026.

The Chief Justice of Ghana, Paul Baffour Bonnie, MPs Davis Ansah Opoku (OPK) and Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor were also present at the event.

Sam George and Armah-Kofi Buah attend dinner

Footage from the event showed a grand indoor reception bathed in ambient green lighting, with attendees dressed in tuxedos and bow ties seated at elegantly decorated tables.

The setting conveyed the significance of the occasion, with both ministers among those who will formally become lawyers at Friday's ceremony.

George currently leads Ghana's communications and digital innovation agenda, while Armah-Kofi Buah oversees lands and natural resources in President John Dramani Mahama's administration.

Their decision to pursue legal qualifications alongside their ministerial duties has drawn considerable attention from Ghanaians.

The Instagram videos of Sam George and Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah's appearance at the Call to the Bar dinner are below:

Reactions to Sam George, Armah-Kofi Buah's milestones

Social media users were quick to respond to the footage, with many expressing admiration for the two honourables.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@oo.onika wrote:

"Onukpaaaa nin feemor."

@kafui_tseklu commented:

"Pepper them."

@onyeomaforever said:

"Chaiiiii😍😍😍 My favourite Honourables!!!!! 😍"

Lands Minister departs from GoldBod board

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted facts about Lands Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah’s reduced involvement with the GoldBod Board and Chief Director Marcus Haligah’s role as his representative.

The Ministry said the change dated back to January 2026, when Buah was managing responsibilities across two ministries, and had firmly rejected reports that he resigned from GoldBod.

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Source: YEN.com.gh