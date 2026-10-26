Denmark's immigration authority SIRI has confirmed a new work permit route opening to citizens of select countries from January 2027

The Collective Agreement Scheme sets a minimum annual salary threshold and requires employers to meet specific conditions before hiring

Only 16 nationalities across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are eligible, leaving out many African passport holders

Denmark is set to open a new immigration pathway for skilled workers from abroad, with the country's Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) confirming the scheme will become operational on 1 January 2027.

The programme, officially named the Collective Agreement Scheme, is designed to give employers a route to recruit international talent at a lower salary threshold than existing arrangements, on the condition that the role in question falls under a collective bargaining agreement.

Denmark’s Collective Agreement Scheme opens in January 2027, with a DKK 322,000 salary floor and permits limited to 16 nationalities. Image credit: HENNING BAGGER, Popartic/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The annual minimum salary under the scheme has been pegged at DKK 322,000, based on 2026 figures.

Eligibility, however, is tightly restricted by nationality. SIRI has confirmed that only citizens of 16 countries will be able to apply.

Those nations span three regions: the Americas, including the United States, Canada, and Brazil; Europe, covering the United Kingdom, Montenegro, Serbia, North Macedonia, Albania, Ukraine, and Moldova; and the Asia-Pacific, comprising Singapore, China, Japan, Australia, Malaysia, and India.

For those tracking the japa wave from West Africa, the list is notable for who is absent. Ghana does not feature among the eligible countries, meaning Ghanaian passport holders will not qualify under this particular route.

Employers carry a considerable share of the administrative burden under the new arrangement. Before submitting any applications on behalf of foreign staff, companies must first secure certification from SIRI.

The window for certification applications is scheduled to open in early December 2026, ahead of the full processing launch on 1 January 2027. SIRI has also indicated that dedicated application pages will be created on its website before the scheme goes live.

For citizens of the listed countries already considering opportunities in Denmark, the scheme offers a structured entry point into the Danish labour market, particularly in sectors where collective agreements are commonplace. Further details are available through the official SIRI announcement page.

Denmark lists 2 African countries eligible for special visas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Denmark had announced which African countries have eligible passport holders who can spend up to 90 days within the Schengen area.

With this provision, only Mauritius and Seychelles appear on the list, placing both island nations among a small group of countries worldwide that benefit from the arrangement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh