The Ghana Education Service on Tuesday directed the Ashanti Regional Director and the Obuasi East Municipal Director of Education to step aside with immediate effect

GES says the move is to ensure that ongoing investigations involving the Obuasi SHTS headmaster proceed without any potential interference or the perception of it

The service has urged the public to ignore reports that the headmaster has been cleared, insisting he remains interdicted as investigations into the matter continue

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The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed the Ashanti Regional Director of Education and the Obuasi East Municipal Director of Education to step aside over the ongoing Obuasi Senior High Technical School (SHTS) probe.

GES directs the Ashanti Regional and Obuasi East Municipal education directors to step aside as investigations into the Obuasi SHTS headmaster continue. Photo source: OSHTS.

Source: Instagram

Public attention turned to the case after an investigative report by journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni detailed allegations by students against the headmaster, Zakaria Abdulai.

According to reports, the number of students making allegations has since risen to 16. In August 2026, the school was hit by student unrest, and a GES committee later found the earlier allegations were not substantiated by the evidence before it.

Only four of the 16 named students reportedly appeared before that committee. Mr Abdulai has denied the allegations and says he will pursue all lawful avenues to clear his name.

Why GES asked directors to step aside

In a statement dated Tuesday, October 20, 2026, GES named the two officials as Dr William Amankrah Appiah and Mr Kwamena Owusu-Nketiah.

Both directors are to step aside with immediate effect, according to the release signed by the service’s Head of Public Relations, Daniel Fenyi.

GES said the directive forms part of ongoing investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct involving the headmaster.

According to the statement, the decision is meant to ensure the investigations proceed without potential interference or the perception of it.

Civil society groups, including RISE-Ghana, and teacher union NAGRAT have pushed for action over the handling of the allegations.

GES says headmaster remains interdicted

Dr Appiah and Mr Owusu-Nketiah are to hand over their offices and all state property in their possession to the Deputy Ashanti Regional Director of Education, Thomas Kwame Boateng.

GES also stated that the headmaster remains interdicted. Rumours had circulated that Mr Abdulai had been cleared, prompting the service to urge the public to ignore any such news.

The service did not give a timeline for the conclusion of the probe. Management called for calm, support and cooperation as the investigation into the matter continues.

The Facebook post in which the GES statement is shared is below.

Ghanaians react to GES directive

Several social media users who saw the statement questioned the timing of the GES directive. Below are some of the comments:

Noah Tietaah Yakubu said:

“So long ago, GES didn’t tell him to step aside? Ah.”

Daniel Oppong Kyekyeku said:

“You cannot take a decision unless there is public pressure. Be proactive.”

Lily Yarnie said:

“We are watching.”

Van Horvey said:

“Face-saving mood activated.”

Afe Nyo said:

“It’s like the person who issued the letter is very happy.”

Kwabena Asare Kwarteng said:

“It go reach everybody.”

Ministry orders headmaster’s suspension

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ministry of Education directed the immediate suspension of the Obuasi SHTS headmaster pending investigations.

In a statement dated October 13, 2026, the ministry instructed the GES Director-General to carry out the directive. Police CID headquarters was also asked to open an independent investigation into the matter.

The ministry said the allegations had not been proven and that the investigations would establish the facts. JoyNews and investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni first brought the matter to public attention.

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Source: YEN.com.gh