The NDC directed suspended Obuasi SHTS headmaster Zakaria Abdulai to withdraw from the Juaben constituency chairmanship race or face disqualification

Deputy National Communications Director Julius Anthony announced the party's position during an interview, citing active law enforcement investigations into the headmaster

Abdulai came under scrutiny after a documentary alleged misconduct, assault and abuse involving female students at the school

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The National Democratic Congress has issued a stern ultimatum to Zakaria Abdulai, the suspended headmaster of Obuasi Senior High Technical School, ordering him to step back from his bid for the party's Juaben constituency chairmanship or face forced disqualification.

NDC orders suspended Obuasi SHTS headmaster Zakaria Abdulai to quit Juaben chairmanship race or face disqualification amid current police probes over allegations. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Deputy National Communications Director Julius Anthony made the party's stance clear during an appearance on JoyNews' The Probe on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

"The party has directed: withdraw your attempts to contest for the chairmanship or be disqualified. That is the party's position, well communicated to the headmaster," he said.

Anthony explained that the decision was driven by Mr Abdulai being the subject of active law enforcement inquiries.

"Our rationale is simple: this person is currently being investigated by law enforcement agencies who essentially report to our government," he added.

Obuasi SHTS headmaster suspended amid serious allegations

Mr Abdulai, who also holds the position of NDC Juaben constituency secretary, came under intense public scrutiny following a documentary by investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni aired on JoyNews.

The film, titled Inside the Dreaded Headmaster's Bungalow, examined allegations of misconduct, assault and abuse involving female students, as well as how school management and other authorities responded to earlier complaints.

Students, parents and teachers had reportedly raised concerns with school officials and education authorities before the matter became public.

On October 13, 2026, Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu directed the Ghana Education Service to suspend Mr Abdulai and requested the Criminal Investigation Department headquarters to open a formal investigation into the allegations.

When approached by journalists during the investigation, Mr Abdulai declined to comment, stating that police and GES inquiries were already underway.

The Facebook post below contains a video of the NDC national representative announcing the party’s position on the Obuasi SHTS headmaster.

NDC takes a position amid headmaster's investigation

It is important to note that all allegations against Mr Abdulai remain unproven, as investigations by both law enforcement and the Ghana Education Service are still ongoing.

The NDC's directive does not constitute a finding of guilt but reflects the party's position on fielding a candidate under active investigation for its internal elections.

The party's move signals that it is unwilling to allow the chairmanship contest to proceed with Mr Abdulai on the ballot while the wider scrutiny continues.

The National Democratic Congress appoints Julius Kwame Anthony as its Deputy Director of Communications. Credit: GHOne

Source: Getty Images

Rising star in NDC gets big appointment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress has appointed Julius Kwame Anthony as its Deputy Director of Communications following a unanimous vote at a Functional Executive Committee meeting.

The decision came after a motion was formally tabled before the committee specifically to consider Anthony's elevation within the party's communications structure.

Citi News' Akosua Okyere reported that members deliberated on the matter before proceeding to a vote, which returned a unanimous result in favour of his appointment.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh