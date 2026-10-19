Ghanaian media personality Ohemaa Dynamite, goddaughter of Prophet Ogyaba, was reportedly arrested by police in connection with an alleged theft

The case centres on GH¢1.5 million that reportedly went missing from Bishop Daniel Obinim's safe, which he is said to have reported to police

Ohemaa Dynamite is also reported to have confessed to her alleged involvement, though the Ghana Police Service has not yet issued an official statement

Ohemaa Dynamite, a Ghanaian media personality widely recognised as the goddaughter of Prophet Ogyaba, has become the subject of intense public discussion after reports emerged of her arrest in connection with money allegedly stolen from Bishop Daniel Obinim.

Ogyaba’s goddaughter, Ohemaa Dynamite, reportedly arrested over theft linked to Bishop Daniel Obinim. Image credit: Serwaa Kyeretwie, Obinim Ministries, Ogyaba

Source: Facebook

According to Clement Asamoah of Gossips24TV, the reported theft involves GH¢1.5 million that went missing from Obinim's safe.

The popular preacher is said to have filed a report with the police after discovering the cash was gone, which triggered an investigation that eventually led to Ohemaa Dynamite being picked up by officers.

Ohemaa Dynamite's alleged confession

Beyond the reported arrest, what has fuelled public interest further is a claim that Ohemaa Dynamite confessed to her alleged role in the incident.

The precise circumstances surrounding the reported admission, however, have not been independently verified, and the specific details of the ongoing police investigation remain unclear.

The involvement of two well-known religious figures adds another layer of intrigue to the story.

Bishop Obinim, the founder of International Godsway Church, commands a significant following in Ghana, while Ohemaa Dynamite's connection to Prophet Ogyaba has drawn additional scrutiny as social media users seek to understand more about the personality at the centre of the allegations.

Ghana Police yet to confirm arrest

As of the time of writing, the Ghana Police Service had not released any official statement confirming the arrest, the alleged confession, or any other detail surrounding the case.

It also remains unclear exactly when the alleged theft was first reported to the authorities.

The allegations against Ohemaa Dynamite are unconfirmed by official sources and should not be taken as proof of guilt.

Further clarification from the police is awaited to establish the full facts of the matter and whether any formal charges have been filed.

Until an official update is provided, the reports should be treated as unconfirmed.

The YouTube video from Gossip24TV is below.

Ogyaba fires Obinim over Florence saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ogyaba’s response after Bishop Obinim mentioned him while discussing his marital dispute with Florence. Ogyaba urged the bishop to follow advice he had previously given him and called on the couple to protect their children from the fallout.

The public disagreement has drawn relatives and other public figures into the couple’s private affairs. Ogyaba’s appeal for calm comes as conflicting claims about the marriage continue to circulate.

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Source: YEN.com.gh