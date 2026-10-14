Ghana's Education Minister directed the immediate suspension of Obuasi Senior High Technical School headmaster Zakaria Abdulai on October 13, 2026

The Ministry of Education also called on the Police CID Headquarters to launch a formal investigation into the allegations

The Ministry warned that such conduct would not be tolerated in any educational institution across the country

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Ghana's Minister of Education has ordered the immediate suspension of Zakaria Abdulai, headmaster of Obuasi Senior High Technical School (SHTS), following allegations of misconduct involving a female student.

Ghana's Education Minister suspends Obuasi SHTS head Zakaria Abdulai over misconduct allegations; police CID probe requested, while claims remain unproven. Image credit: Safoa TV GH/FB

Source: UGC

The directive came through an official press release dated October 13, 2026, in which the Ministry confirmed that the matter had come to light following claims reported by Joynews and investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni.

Education Ministry orders GES to act

In the statement, the Minister instructed the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to move swiftly to suspend Zakaria Abdulai while a thorough investigation into the matter is conducted.

Alongside the GES directive, the Ministry also formally requested that the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters commence its own independent probe.

The Ministry described the allegations as serious and made clear that it would neither tolerate nor condone such behaviour in any school across the country.

The statement also reminded educators of the duty of care they hold towards students, stressing that the trust placed in teachers by families and society must never be violated.

Allegations yet to be established

The press release, signed by the Ministry's Press Secretary, Hashmin Mohammed, emphasised that the allegations have not yet been proven and that the ongoing investigations would be responsible for determining the full facts of the case.

The Ministry further stressed the collective responsibility of schools and education authorities to create safe environments for all students in their care.

The Education Ministry's official statement is in the Facebook post below.

Education Minister hits back at Bawumia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu had firmly disputed claims by New Patriotic Party flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia that Ghana's Free Senior High School programme is struggling.

Speaking in response to the former Vice President's assertions, Iddrisu maintained that the National Democratic Congress government has consistently channelled the required resources into the policy and that the programme remains on solid footing.

The minister took particular issue with Bawumia's comments on student feeding arrangements, suggesting the NPP leader's picture of the programme did not match what was actually happening across the country's schools.

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Source: YEN.com.gh