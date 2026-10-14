Education Minister Orders Immediate Suspension of Obuasi SHTS Headmaster, Troubling Details Emerge
- Ghana's Education Minister directed the immediate suspension of Obuasi Senior High Technical School headmaster Zakaria Abdulai on October 13, 2026
- The Ministry of Education also called on the Police CID Headquarters to launch a formal investigation into the allegations
- The Ministry warned that such conduct would not be tolerated in any educational institution across the country
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Ghana's Minister of Education has ordered the immediate suspension of Zakaria Abdulai, headmaster of Obuasi Senior High Technical School (SHTS), following allegations of misconduct involving a female student.
The directive came through an official press release dated October 13, 2026, in which the Ministry confirmed that the matter had come to light following claims reported by Joynews and investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni.
Education Ministry orders GES to act
In the statement, the Minister instructed the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to move swiftly to suspend Zakaria Abdulai while a thorough investigation into the matter is conducted.
Alongside the GES directive, the Ministry also formally requested that the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters commence its own independent probe.
The Ministry described the allegations as serious and made clear that it would neither tolerate nor condone such behaviour in any school across the country.
The statement also reminded educators of the duty of care they hold towards students, stressing that the trust placed in teachers by families and society must never be violated.
Allegations yet to be established
The press release, signed by the Ministry's Press Secretary, Hashmin Mohammed, emphasised that the allegations have not yet been proven and that the ongoing investigations would be responsible for determining the full facts of the case.
The Ministry further stressed the collective responsibility of schools and education authorities to create safe environments for all students in their care.
The Education Ministry's official statement is in the Facebook post below.
Education Minister hits back at Bawumia
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu had firmly disputed claims by New Patriotic Party flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia that Ghana's Free Senior High School programme is struggling.
Speaking in response to the former Vice President's assertions, Iddrisu maintained that the National Democratic Congress government has consistently channelled the required resources into the policy and that the programme remains on solid footing.
The minister took particular issue with Bawumia's comments on student feeding arrangements, suggesting the NPP leader's picture of the programme did not match what was actually happening across the country's schools.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh