An old movie featuring Obuasi SHTS headmaster Abdulai Zakaria has resurfaced following the recent incident involving him

The educationist appears in Behind the School Gate , a production reportedly connected to his earlier days at Juaben Senior High School

Beyond teaching and school administration, Zakaria has also been involved in filmmaking and production through Galaxy Films

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An old movie featuring the headmaster of Obuasi Senior High Technical School, Abdulai Zakaria, has resurfaced on social media amid the attention surrounding him.

Obuasi Sec/Tech headmaster’s old movie surfaces after attack by students. Image credit: @nasty.kay47

Source: UGC

Clips circulating online show Zakaria acting in a movie titled Behind the School Gate, showing a lesser-known side of the educationist who is currently at the centre of discussions following the recent unrest at Obuasi SHTS.

Zakaria was assaulted by some students during the disturbance and subsequently taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment. Authorities have since launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Zakaria’s movie background emerged

The resurfaced footage has marvelled many social media users who previously knew Zakaria mainly for his work as a teacher and school administrator.

Behind the School Gate was reportedly filmed during his time at Juaben Senior High School in the Ashanti Region, where he also served as an entertainment teacher.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The movie appears to centre on life and social issues within a school environment, with scenes from the production now being widely shared online.

Information available online also points to Zakaria’s involvement in the film industry beyond acting. A professional profile under the name Zakaria Abdulai lists him as a teaching and film producer associated with Galaxy Films in Ghana.

Behind the School Gate resurfaced

The movie itself dates back several years. A social media post from a filmmaker who worked on the production indicates that Behind the School Gate was shot in 2011, describing it as his first movie.

The resurfaced scenes have now given the public a glimpse into another chapter of Zakaria’s career, showing that his interests extended beyond the classroom and school administration.

His appearance in the movie has generated reactions online, with many expressing surprise at discovering his background in acting and film production following the recent Obuasi SHTS incident.

Police arrest 5 students for attacking teacher

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that five students had been arrested for assaulting Kade Senior High Technical School teacher Michael Quayson in October 2025.

Quayson had been known as a strict disciplinarian and was attacked after reportedly refusing to allow cheating during examinations.

President Mahama had condemned violence against teachers and called for accountability within the education system.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh