Aston University representatives are travelling to Accra on 23rd October 2026 to meet prospective students face-to-face

Ghanaians who attend the free event at the British Council Accra could qualify for a £4,000 reduction on tuition fees

The open day focuses on January 2027 entry, with guaranteed internship programmes also on the table for interested applicants

Aston University in Birmingham, UK, is bringing its admissions team to Accra on Friday, 23rd October 2026, giving Ghanaians a rare chance to meet the people who review applications and discuss January 2027 entry options in person.

The free event, hosted at the British Council Accra on 11 Liberia Road, runs from 4 PM to 6 PM.

Aston University is offering discounts to applicants from Ghana. (Photo Credit: Abraham Gonzalez)

Source: Getty Images

According to a post shared by Accra Events on Instagram, slots are limited, and interested attendees are encouraged to register early via the official booking form.

What Ghanaians Can Expect at the Event

Unlike webinars or sessions run through third-party agents, the Accra open day puts prospective students in the same room as Aston University's own admissions staff.

Attendees can get direct answers on entry requirements, application timelines, and visa considerations for the January 2027 intake.

Beyond the face-to-face access, the university is offering a £4,000 reduction on tuition fees specifically for this intake.

Guaranteed internship programmes are also available, adding practical work experience to the appeal of the degree.

Prospective applicants can reach the Aston University Africa team by email at africa@aston.ac.uk or by phone on +44 7785 808247.

UK University Tuition Discounts Gaining Attention in Ghana

Aston University is not the only British institution lowering the financial barrier for African students.

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that University of Buckingham previously reduced its school fees for a range of courses, a move that drew considerable interest from Ghanaians exploring undergraduate and postgraduate study in the UK.

With the cost of studying abroad remaining a significant concern for many Ghanaian families, events like the Aston University open day offer a practical opportunity to explore options, ask questions, and potentially secure funding support before committing to an application.

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Source: YEN.com.gh