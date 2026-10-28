The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has proudly celebrated eight faculty members named among the world’s top 2% of scientists in the 2026 Stanford-Elsevier rankings

Prof Adeladza Kofi Amegah leads the UCC group at 25,433rd globally in Clinical Medicine, with four of the eight academics working in various health fields

The list ranks researchers by citation impact, and about 90 Ghana-based scientists made the 2026 edition, including four from the University of Ghana Business School

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has celebrated eight of its faculty members for being ranked among the world’s top 2% of scientists in the 2026 Stanford-Elsevier rankings.

The University of Cape Coast congratulates eight faculty members ranked among the world’s top 2% of scientists in the 2026 Stanford list. Photo source: University of Cape Coast/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

UCC shared the news on its official social media pages, congratulating the academics on the global recognition.

Released annually by Stanford University and publisher Elsevier, the list ranks researchers based on the citation impact of their published work.

Scholars are grouped into scientific fields and subfields, with only the top 2% in each making the cut. About 90 researchers based in Ghana made the 2026 list, according to a ranking database.

Four staff of the University of Ghana Business School were also named, Citi Newsroom reported.

Health researchers lead UCC’s top scientists

Prof Adeladza Kofi Amegah is the highest-ranked of the eight, placing 25,433rd globally in Clinical Medicine.

Close behind is Prof Martins N. Ekor, also in Clinical Medicine, at 33,857th. Prof David Teye Doku, listed under Public Health and Health Services, placed 36,618th.

Dr Andreas Adutwum Kudom also made the list in Clinical Medicine at 347,341st. Together, the four put health research at the centre of UCC’s showing.

Economics, social science and biology experts honoured

In Economics and Business, Prof Issahaku Adam ranks 44,588th, while Prof Samuel Kwaku Agyei sits at 82,505th.

Prof Jacob Owusu Sarfo represents the Social Sciences at 138,391st. Levi Yafetto, a professor in Biology, completes the list at 141,623rd.

The ranks listed are based on career-long citation data in the 2026 database. Their inclusion shows the range of disciplines in which UCC researchers are earning global attention.

The Facebook post from the University of Cape Coast, in which the eight faculty members are celebrated, is below.

UCC tops Ghana in THE rankings again

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, UCC was ranked top among Ghanaian universities in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027.

Released on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, the table placed UCC in the 801-1000 band globally. It marked the sixth straight edition in which the university led Ghana and West Africa.

University of Ghana also landed in the same band after rising from the 1001-1200 band. KNUST, UDS and UENR were the other Ghanaian universities ranked among 2,297 institutions worldwide.

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Source: YEN.com.gh