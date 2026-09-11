The University of Cape Coast's Directorate of Academic Affairs announced a new reporting date for all Level 100 students for the 2026/2027 academic year

The UCC academic affairs directorate published the notice on the official university Facebook page on September 11, 2026

The announcement was signed by Director Atta Yeboah-Sarpong and addressed to the entire university community and the general public

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has announced that fresh students will report to campus on Saturday, 26th September, 2026, ahead of the first semester of the 2026/2027 academic year.

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) reschedules the reporting date for all fresh Level 100 students to 26 September 2026. Image credit: IntercoAfrica/FB

Source: UGC

The Directorate of Academic Affairs shared the update on the university's official Facebook page on September 11, 2026, urging all successfully admitted Level 100 students and relevant stakeholders to take note of the revised schedule.

UCC reschedules reporting date for freshers

According to a formal statement dated 10th September, 2026, the directorate described the move as a rescheduling of the original reopening date.

The notice did not specify what prompted the change, but called on all members of the university community to prepare adequately to receive incoming students.

"We wish to inform the University Community and the general public that the re-opening date for fresh (Level 100) students for the first semester of the 2026/2027 academic year has been rescheduled for Saturday, 26th September, 2026," the statement read in part.

The directorate also appealed for the cooperation of all parties ahead of the arrival of new students on campus.

The announcement was signed by Dr Atta Yeboah-Sarpong, Director of the Directorate of Academic Affairs.

Copies of the notice were circulated to senior university officials, including the Vice-Chancellor, the Acting Pro Vice-Chancellor, the Registrar, and heads of various departments such as the Directorate of Public Affairs and the Directorate of ICT Services.

The Student Representative Council president was also copied in the communication, signalling the university's intention to keep student leadership informed ahead of the fresh intake.

Prospective Level 100 students are advised to plan their travel and accommodation arrangements in line with the confirmed date of 26th September, 2026.

The Facebook post below contains the official UCC statement.

UCC releases cut-off points for all programmes

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the University of Cape Coast (UCC) published the cut-off points for over 110 programmes on its official admissions portal, giving prospective students a clear guide on the aggregate scores required to secure admission for the 2025/2026 academic year.

The move comes shortly after results for candidates who sat the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) were released.

The cut-off figures cover two categories of applicants: those who were awaiting results from the 2024 sitting, and those applying through the Post-WASSCE 2025 route.

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Source: YEN.com.gh