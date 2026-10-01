The University of Cape Coast appeared at the top of Ghana's list in the Times Higher Education 2027 rankings, extending its run to six consecutive years

University of Ghana also placed in the same 801–1000 band after rising 114 places, and the school said THE had confirmed it as Ghana's top-ranked institution

KNUST, the University for Development Studies and newcomer University of Energy and Natural Resources completed Ghana's five ranked universities out of the 2,297 institutions assessed

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has appeared at the top of Ghana's universities in the newly released Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027.

The University of Cape Coast tops Ghana's list in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027. Image credit: UCC/UG.

Source: Facebook

Released on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, the rankings place UCC and the University of Ghana (UG) jointly in the 801–1000 band globally.

UCC was named the top university in Ghana and West Africa in the previous five editions of the THE rankings, from 2022 to 2026.

In the 2026 edition, it placed 11th in Africa, while UG sat in the 1001–1200 band.

This year's rankings assessed 2,297 universities across 118 countries and territories using 17 performance indicators.

Five Ghanaian universities made the list, making Ghana the third best-represented country in sub-Saharan Africa.

The University of Cape Town led the region at joint 147th globally.

Full list of Ghana's ranked universities for 2027

UCC and UG shared the 801–1000 band, with both institutions recording an overall score range of 36.4 to 40.1.

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) improved to the 1201–1400 band from 1201–1500 last year.

The University for Development Studies (UDS) placed in the 1601–1800 band, while the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) debuted in the 1801–2000 band.

Below is the list of Ghanaian universities in the 2027 rankings.

University of Cape Coast: 801–1000

University of Ghana: 801–1000

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology: 1201–1400

University for Development Studies: 1601–1800

University of Energy and Natural Resources: 1801–2000

University of Ghana rises 114 places

In a statement, UG said THE had informed it that its actual rank rose by 114 places, placing it ahead of UCC nationally.

The university added that it ranked second in West Africa, first in the subregion for international outlook and among Africa's top 20 universities.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo described the recognition as particularly gratifying.

On THE's public table, however, UCC appears first among Ghanaian institutions, with both universities sharing the same band and overall score range.

UCC scored higher in teaching and research quality, while UG led in research environment, industry and international outlook.

The University of Ghana Facebook post.

UG tops Ghana in QS 2027 rankings

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, UG retained its position as the top university in Ghana and West Africa in the QS World University Rankings 2027.

Released on June 18, 2026, the QS rankings placed UG among Africa's top 13 universities out of 1,504 institutions assessed worldwide.

The two rankings use different methods, which explains why a university can lead one table and not the other.

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Source: YEN.com.gh