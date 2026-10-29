The University of Ghana leads Ghanaian institutions on the 2026 Stanford-Elsevier world’s top 2% scientists list with 20 names, or 23 when UGBS is included

KNUST and the Ho-based University of Health and Allied Sciences tie for second place with 13 scientists each, while UCC is fourth with eight scientists

About 90 Ghana-based researchers made the 2026 list, spread across 30 different institutions, including universities, teaching hospitals and research bodies such as Noguchi

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The University of Ghana has the highest number of scientists among Ghanaian institutions on the 2026 Stanford-Elsevier list of the world’s top 2% scientists.

The University of Ghana, KNUST and UHAS lead Ghanaian institutions on the 2026 Stanford-Elsevier list of the world’s top 2% scientists. Photo source: University of Ghana, UCC/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Ghana has about 90 researchers on this year’s list, spread across 30 universities, hospitals and research bodies.

Compiled by Stanford University and publisher Elsevier, the annual ranking rates scientists based on the citation impact of their published work.

University of Ghana leads with 20 names, rising to 23 when its business school is included. KNUST and the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) tie for second place with 13 scientists each.

Below are the Ghanaian institutions ranked by the number of top 2% scientists, according to the 2026 database.

Ghanaian institutions with the most top scientists

1. University of Ghana (20 scientists)

Ghana’s premier university leads the 2026 list with 20 scientists. Among them are economist Augustin Kwasi Fosu, nutrition expert Anna Lartey and psychologist Ama de-Graft Aikins.

Richard Mawuena Kofi Adanu, Yaw Asare Afrane and Justice Moses Aheto also made the cut. Kwaku Oppong Asante and Martin Oteng-Ababio are also among the university’s 20 names.

2. KNUST (13 scientists)

With 13 scientists, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is joint second. Its list includes climate researcher Philip Antwi-Agyei, energy expert Francis Kemausuor and infectious disease researcher John Humphrey Amuasi.

Mathematician Joshua Kiddy Kwasi Asamoah and Osei Yaw Akoto are also on the list.

2. UHAS (13 scientists)

The Ho-based University of Health and Allied Sciences matches KNUST with 13 scientists. Its list features renowned public health experts Fred Newton Binka, John O. Gyapong and Margaret Gyapong.

Lydia Aziato and Seth Owusu-Agyei also made the cut. UHAS, established in 2011, is one of Ghana’s youngest public universities.

4. University of Cape Coast (8 scientists)

Cape Coast-based UCC placed fourth with eight scientists. Prof Adeladza Kofi Amegah is its highest-ranked scientist, placing 25,433rd globally in Clinical Medicine.

Others include Martins N. Ekor, David Teye Doku, Issahaku Adam and Jacob Owusu Sarfo.

5. GCTU and UGBS (3 scientists each)

Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) and the University of Ghana Business School have three scientists each.

Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, Robert Ebo Hinson and George Kofi Amoako represent GCTU. UGBS is represented by Joshua Yindenaba Abor, Emmanuel Joel Aikins Abakah and Godfred Alufar Bokpin.

Institutions with two scientists each

Four universities have two scientists each on the 2026 list. They are the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), University for Development Studies (UDS), University of Environment and Sustainable Development and Cape Coast Technical University.

Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research and the Ghana Health Service also have two names each.

Institutions with one scientist each

Several institutions have one scientist each on the list. These include GIMPA, Ashesi University, AAMUSTED, the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) and the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT).

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Kintampo Health Research Centre, Ghana Atomic Energy Commission and Trinity Theological Seminary also made the list.

Ho Technical University, Bolgatanga Polytechnic and Regional Maritime University complete the group of tertiary institutions with one name each.

UCC celebrates 8 top 2% scientists

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, the University of Cape Coast celebrated eight faculty members named on the 2026 list.

UCC shared the news on its official Facebook page, congratulating the academics. Four of the eight work in health-related fields, led by Prof Adeladza Kofi Amegah.

Prof Issahaku Adam and Prof Samuel Kwaku Agyei represent the university in Economics and Business. Biologist Levi Yafetto and social scientist Jacob Owusu Sarfo complete the UCC list.

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Source: YEN.com.gh