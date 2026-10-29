KNUST celebrated Dr Esther Eghan on October 27, 2026, after she won the prestigious Ayo Iyun Prize

Dr Eghan was named the best Membership candidate in the Faculty of Internal Medicine at the WACP

She graduated from KNUST's School of Medical Sciences in 2018 and currently works at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

A Ghanaian doctor trained at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has earned one of West Africa's most distinguished postgraduate medical honours.

KNUST celebrates Dr Esther Eghan, winner of the 2026 Ayo Iyun Prize, after she topped the WACP Internal Medicine Membership exams; she works at KATH in Kumasi. Image credit: KNUST

Source: UGC

Dr Esther Eghan, a KNUST alumna, was named the best Membership candidate in the Faculty of Internal Medicine at the West African College of Physicians (WACP), winning the 2026 Ayo Iyun Prize for her outstanding performance in the college's postgraduate medical examinations.

KNUST marked the achievement on October 27, 2026.

Dr Eghan's medical training and career

Dr Eghan completed her Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery qualification at KNUST's School of Medical Sciences in 2018, according to Ghana's Medical and Dental Council register.

She has since built her career in Internal Medicine, and her professional profile lists her as a resident physician at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

The WACP Membership examination is a rigorous process that begins with a computer-based screening, after which successful candidates proceed to clinical and practical assessments.

Candidates must also provide evidence of their training and completion of mandatory courses, including medical ethics, before qualifying.

About the West African College of Physicians

Founded in 1976, the West African College of Physicians oversees postgraduate specialist training for physicians across the West African subregion, promoting professional and academic standards in medicine.

Its faculties span Internal Medicine, Community Health, Family Medicine, Laboratory Medicine, Paediatrics and Psychiatry.

The college also collaborates with governments and institutions across the region to advance healthcare delivery, medical research and education in West Africa.

Dr Eghan's recognition stands as a significant milestone both for her personally and for KNUST's School of Medical Sciences, affirming the quality of medical education the institution continues to produce.

Prof Amegah, seven others put UCC on map

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Cape Coast (UCC) celebrated eight of its faculty members for being ranked among the world’s top 2% of scientists in the 2026 Stanford-Elsevier rankings.

UCC shared the news on its official social media pages, congratulating the academics on the global recognition.

Released annually by Stanford University and publisher Elsevier, the list ranks researchers based on the citation impact of their published work.

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Source: YEN.com.gh