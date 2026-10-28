Dr Ato Kwamena Sagoe, who represented Ghana Secondary Technical School at the 2005 NSMQ, has died in the United Kingdom, according to a Facebook post

The late doctor studied at KNUST, held MD, MPH and MRCGP qualifications, and practised medicine in Ghana before moving to work in the United Kingdom

He is survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter, and his burial is reportedly now scheduled to take place on Friday, December 4, 2026

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Dr Ato Kwamena Sagoe, the 2005 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) star who represented Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS), has died in the United Kingdom.

Late 2005 NSMQ star Dr Ato Kwamena Sagoe poses for a photo in a smart outfit. Photo source: Dr Ato Kwamena, NSMQ.

Source: Facebook

News of his death was shared on Facebook on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, by Ghanaian filmmaker and gospel musician Benjamin Alicoe.

Alicoe described him as a man who “carried himself with a quiet strength, composure, and focus.” Former NSMQ contestants and other Ghanaians have since flooded social media with tributes.

His burial is reportedly scheduled for Friday, December 4, 2026. Many who knew him remember him as “a brilliant mind, a calm presence, an infectious smile, a generous heart,” as written on his memorial card.

Ato Kwamena Sagoe’s school days

Ato Kwamena Sagoe began his journey at Air Force Complex Junior High School in the Western Region.

From there, he gained admission to Ghana Secondary Technical School, popularly known as GSTS, in Takoradi. GSTS is known for its focus on science and technology education.

His time at the school set the stage for his later studies in medicine.

His NSMQ 2005 moment at GSTS

In 2005, Sagoe was one of the standout faces representing GSTS at the National Science and Maths Quiz.

The NSMQ is Ghana’s most popular inter-school science and mathematics competition, broadcast on national television.

A video of him during the 2005 contest resurfaced on Facebook after news of his death broke. Richie Cofie, reacting to the news, said the NSMQ had lost one of its alumni.

For many of his peers, his performance on the quiz stage remains a lasting memory.

The Facebook video of Ato Kwamena Sagoe during the 2005 NSMQ is below.

From KNUST to general practice in UK

After secondary school, Sagoe studied at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He went on to build a career as a medical doctor, practising in Ghana before moving to the UK. Sagoe held MD, MPH and MRCGP qualifications.

The MPH is a Master of Public Health, while the MRCGP shows membership of the Royal College of General Practitioners in the UK.

Ebenezer Tsiquaye Ankomah, who referred to Sagoe as his headmaster, offered condolences to the family.

Ato Sagoe’s wife and daughter

Sagoe is survived by his wife and their two-year-old daughter. Their names have not been made public. In his tribute, Alicoe wrote, “You lived fully, you fought the good fight, and you finished your course.

Rest well, brother.” Stephen Minlah-Allah, another mourner, expressed disbelief at the news and wished him eternal rest.

NSMQ mourns Bompata quarter-finalist Edward Anato

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh disclosed that NSMQ 2026 contestant Edward Anato of Presbyterian SHS, Bompata, had died.

The quarter-finalist was due to report to the University of Cape Coast on October 13 to study Computer Science.

NSMQ organisers confirmed his death in a statement on their verified X account. His chemistry teacher, Nana Boakye Yiadom, also mourned him in a TikTok post.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh