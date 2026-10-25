A University of Cape Coast professor has earned a place in a prestigious global scientific ranking for 2026

His work in pharmacology and toxicology has attracted over 5,000 citations across 82 publications

Ghana now counts 42 scientists on the same international list, with five linked to UCC alone

Professor Martins N. Ekor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has earned international recognition after being ranked among the world’s top 2% of scientists in a 2026 research ranking.

UCC Professor Martins Ekor ranks among the world's top 2% of scientists in 2026. Image credit: UCC

Source: Facebook

The university celebrated the achievement in a congratulatory poster featuring the professor, who specialises in pharmacology and toxicology.

According to his profile on TOPSCINET, Professor Ekor holds a global rank of 33,857 in the platform’s 2026 single-year ranking, with a rank of 119 in the toxicology subfield.

The profile identifies the University of Cape Coast in Ghana as his institution.

The ranking assesses researchers using citation-based indicators, including the impact of their published research. TOPSCINET explains that its data is based on standardised citation indicators published through the Elsevier Data Repository.

Professor Ekor’s academic background

Professor Ekor is a member of the Department of Pharmacology at the University of Cape Coast’s School of Medical Sciences.

According to his official university profile, he obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees in pharmacology from the University of Lagos in Nigeria before earning a PhD in toxicology from the University of Ibadan.

His research interests include medicinal plants and natural products, drug discovery, toxicology and the evaluation of how substances affect the body.

He has also held leadership positions at UCC, including serving as provost of the College of Health and Allied Sciences from July 2021 to July 2026.

Professor Ekor’s research contributions

Professor Ekor's work spans several areas of medical and health research, including the safety of medicines, the biological effects of chemical substances and the potential therapeutic applications of natural products.

His UCC research profile lists 82 publications and more than 5,000 citations, reflecting the reach of his scholarly contributions.

The recognition comes as Ghana continues to feature researchers in international scientific rankings. TOPSCINET's 2026 career-long list includes 42 Ghanaian scientists, with five researchers affiliated with the University of Cape Coast.

Professor Ekor's achievement highlights the contribution of Ghanaian academics to scientific research and the importance of scholarly work in advancing knowledge and healthcare.

The X post by UCC congratulating Professor Ekor is below.

UG School of Pharmacy wins award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the University of Ghana School of Pharmacy retaining the Prof. N. A. Tackie Award for Excellence in Pharmacy Education for a second consecutive year.

The recognition comes as the School prepares to mark 20 years since its establishment, with anniversary celebrations expected to peak in November 2027. Its first graduating class recorded a 100 per cent pass rate in the Ghana Pharmacy Professional Qualifying Examinations.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh