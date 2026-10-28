Dr Esther Eghan, an alumna of KNUST, earned the 2026 Ayo Iyun Prize from the West African College of Physicians

KNUST announced her recognition on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, through its University Relations Office and platforms

Dr Eghan currently serves as an Internal Medicine resident at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi

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A Ghanaian doctor trained at one of the country's most prestigious universities has received a distinguished regional award for her performance in postgraduate medical examinations.

KNUST alumna Dr Esther Eghan wins WACP Best Internal Medicine Membership Award. Image credit: KNUST

Source: Twitter

Dr Esther Eghan, a graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has been named the best Membership candidate in the Faculty of Internal Medicine at the West African College of Physicians (WACP), earning the 2026 Ayo Iyun Prize in the process.

KNUST's University Relations Office shared the news on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, as part of updates highlighting achievements connected to the institution and its alumni community.

Dr Eghan's medical journey

Dr Eghan completed her Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree at the KNUST School of Medical Sciences in 2018.

She is currently an Internal Medicine resident at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, one of Ghana's leading public healthcare institutions.

Her Ayo Iyun Prize recognises exceptional performance in the WACP's Membership examinations, a rigorous assessment process that evaluates the clinical knowledge and practical competence of physicians pursuing specialist postgraduate qualifications.

Candidates must pass a computer-based screening before advancing to clinical and practical stages, and are also required to demonstrate completion of mandatory training requirements, including courses in medical ethics.

About the West African College of Physicians

Founded in 1976, the West African College of Physicians is a regional body that oversees postgraduate specialist training and upholds professional standards among physicians across West Africa.

Its training programmes span several disciplines, including Internal Medicine, Paediatrics, Family Medicine, Community Health, Laboratory Medicine and Psychiatry.

The college also works alongside governments and partner institutions to advance healthcare delivery, research and medical education throughout the subregion.

Dr Eghan's award highlights the calibre of medical professionals being produced through rigorous specialist training pathways in the region, and adds to a growing list of achievements by KNUST-trained graduates making their mark in specialised fields.

The X post by KNUST announcing Dr Esther Eghan's achievement is below.

KNUST alumnus wins Ashanti Regional Journalist award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on KNUST graduate Emmanuel Bright Quaicoe, who was named Ashanti Regional Journalist of the Year for 2025 and received two additional awards.

The Biochemistry graduate’s success highlights how journalists can build award-winning careers beyond their original fields of study. Two fellow KNUST alumni also earned honours at the ceremony, with all three working for the Multimedia Group in Kumasi.

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Source: YEN.com.gh