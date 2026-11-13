A team of students from KNUST has recently won a major international award in Europe, beating teams from several countries at a prestigious tech summit

Their winning proposal was developed in response to a challenge set by a Ghanaian state agency in collaboration with its Danish partners and an embassy

Besides the top challenge award, the team also received a cash prize and was named the best-performing Ghanaian team in the programme’s Young Academics competition

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A team of students from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has won a major European award and a significant cash prize in Denmark.

KNUST students win a meteorological innovation challenge at the Next Generation Digital Action programme in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo source: KNUST

Source: UGC

Their win came at the Next Generation Digital Action (NGDA) programme, according to KNUST. Held from November 4 to 5 at Øksnehallen in Copenhagen, the programme formed part of the Digital Tech Summit 2026.

Teams from Ghana, Tanzania, Egypt and Denmark competed in the challenge. In a statement published on Friday, November 13, 2026, KNUST’s University Relations Office announced the win.

Notably, this is not the first time a KNUST team has excelled at the programme in Denmark.

KNUST wins Challenge Winner Award and cash prize

According to KNUST, the team received the Challenge Winner Award and a €1,000 accelerator prize. It also won the National Winner Award as the best-performing Ghanaian team in the programme’s Young Academics competition.

The Ghanaian and Tanzanian teams advanced to the final, where they presented their proposals to an international judging panel.

Dr Ignatius Kweku Williams, Deputy Director-General in charge of Operations at the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet), served on the panel and presented the award.

He congratulated the participants and urged the institutions involved to explore how the solutions could be further developed and put into use.

The Facebook post from KNUST, in which it announces the win, is below.

KNUST team’s weather information platform

The team’s proposal addressed a challenge presented by GMet in collaboration with the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) and the Embassy of Denmark in Ghana.

Known as From Observation to Action, the challenge sought practical ways to improve the collection, processing and sharing of weather information in Ghana.

According to GMet, the KNUST team developed a unified digital platform designed to connect the agency’s existing systems.

It is also designed to support operations in areas where internet access is unreliable. Weather information would be delivered through local-language voice calls, SMS, WhatsApp and alerts incorporating sign language.

The platform also includes aviation-related alerts and impact-based warnings, which explain the likely consequences of weather conditions.

GMet on KNUST’s winning innovation

According to KNUST, the approach could help GMet address gaps in data collection, system integration and the delivery of early warnings.

However, further development and testing would be needed to assess its practical use. Dr Williams said the programme gave institutions access to fresh ideas and technical expertise.

He added that it also offered young innovators experience in addressing real operational challenges.

KNUST students win Pan-African AI Hack-AI-Thon

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that three KNUST students won the 2026 Pan-African AI Summit Hack-AI-Thon in Accra with a cocoa tech solution.

Their platform, Husker AI, helps cocoa farmers earn money from cocoa pod husks that are often burned or discarded. Made up of Frank Agyare, Caleb Antwi and Wilhelmina Adjah, the team won US$1,000 in cash and startup mentorship.

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Source: YEN.com.gh