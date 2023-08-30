Meet Sheena Melwani's husband: All you need to know about Dinesh Melwani.

Sheena Melwani is a prominent Canadian-American pianist, YouTuber, singer, social media influencer, songwriter, and businesswoman from Montreal, Canada. She is well-known among her admirers for her enthralling YouTube videos and TikTok lip-syncs. But who is her husband? Get to learn more about Sheena Melwani's husband, including how they met.

Sheena Melwani (L) and Dinesh Melwani (R) attend the 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Who is Sheena Melwani's husband? His name is Dinesh Melwani. Dinesh, often known on social media as "The Real Indian Dad," is the Mintz International Practice's vice chairman and a transactional attorney advising American and foreign clients on every facet of corporate law.

Sheena Melwani's husband's profile summary

Full name Dinesh K. Melwani Famous as Sheena Melwani husband Gender Male Date of birth 30 June 1978 Age 45 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Maharashtra, Mumbai, India Current residence Natick, Boston, Massachusetts, United States Nationality Indian Ethnicity Asian Religion Hinduism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Sheena Melwani Children Zara, Jai Education McGill University, Concordia University Profession Attorney Net worth $4 million Instagram @therealindiandad TikTok @therealindiandad Facebook @therealindiandad

Sheena Melwani's husband's biography

The Indian attorney was born on 30 June 1978 in Maharashtra, Mumbai, India. He is 45 years old as of 2023. Dinesh's zodiac sign is Cancer. He is of the Sindhi caste and follows Hinduism. Melwani was born in India but moved to Canada to pursue his education.

Dinesh Melwani (L) and Sheena Melwani (R) join Drew Barrymore to celebrate the launch of her new Grove Co. Fresh Horizons collection in New York City. Photo: Ilya S. Savenok

He studied at McGill Institution, a Canadian public research university. He began his studies at the university in 2001 and completed a Bachelor of Faculty of Law in 2004. The renowned lawyer also attended Concordia University and earned a law degree.

Career

The famous husband works as a transactional attorney for Mintz Levin, a generic, full-service law company that serves customers worldwide. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts. He commenced his career at Mintz Levin in February 2018.

Dinesh is the company's co-chair and guides on various local and global corporate issues. The firm's legal practices include mergers and acquisitions, venture financings, entity formation, and strategic investments.

He has also given guest lectures at The Capital Network, MIT Sloan School of Management, The Broad Institute and Mass Challenge.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Dinesh was a lawyer at Bingham McCutchen Company. He was there from September 2005 to November 2014. He started his career as a partner at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP in December 2014. Dinesh was an associate at the worldwide company until February 2018.

Before committing to Mintz Levin as an attorney, he previously served in the legal section of Mitsui & Co Ltd in Japan and the Tokyo office of a global law firm. He was in charge of legal matters for Mitsui's several lines of business in South, Central, and North America.

What is Dinesh Melwani net worth?

The Indian attorney's net worth is alleged to be $4 million. He earns his income through his legal career and social media advertising revenue.

Why is Sheena Melwani's husband's face covered?

Dinesh's motivation for concealing his face on online platforms is undisclosed. He shows up in his spouse's videos and social media sites with his face disguised.

He and his wife made a YouTube video two years ago, informing his followers that they would disclose his face once their channel achieved one million subscribers. Sheena Melwani's husband revealed his face in the video of his spouse's song, Better, in July 2022.

How has Dinesh Melwani's real voice helped him? Although Melwani's face is disguised and only his voice is heard, he has become well-known, and numerous people now identify him as "The Real Indian Dad" (TRID).

How did Dinesh and Sheena Melwani meet?

Sheena Melwani, Madison Yauger, Dinesh Melwani and guests attend the Grove Co. Fresh Horizons Event in New York City. Photo: Ilya S. Savenok

The internet celebrity met her husband in Boston in the early 2010s during a birthday of their mutual friend. They would date for around 10 years before making it official.

The couple share two children. Their first child is a daughter called Zara, and their secondborn is a son named Jai.

How tall is Sheena Melwani's husband?

The Indian attorney's height is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres and weighs approximately 143 pounds or 65 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is the husband of Sheena Melwani? He is called Dinesh Melwani, a renowned Indian attorney. When was Sheena Melwani's husband's face revealed? He revealed his face in the video of his spouse's song, Better, in July 2022. Is Sheena Melwani's husband The Real Indian Dad? He uses the name The Real Indian Dad (TRID) on social media. Are Sheena Melwani and Trid married? They are married and have two children. Is Trid Sheena's husband or dad? He is her husband. What does Sheena Melwani's husband do for a living? He is an attorney by trade. Where does Sheena Melwani live now? He lives in Natick, Boston, Massachusetts, United States.

Sheena Melwani's husband, Dinesh Melwani, is a lawyer, and he currently works as a transactional attorney for Mintz Levin, a generic, full-service law company that serves customers worldwide.

