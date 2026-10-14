Popular Nigerian comedian Woli Agba broke his silence on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, with an emotional Instagram post amid swirling rumours about gospel singer Toluwanisings

The comedian urged the public not to draw any conclusions, writing that those close to the singer were 'trusting God' amid the uncertain situation

Woli Agba's cryptic post triggered a flood of prayers and emotional reactions from fans and fellow creatives across social media

Nigerian comedian and skit maker Woli Agba has urged the public to exercise patience and hold back judgement as rumours surrounding the wellbeing of Ibadan-based gospel singer Toluwanisings continue to circulate online.

Woli Agba urges patience amid Toluwanisings rumours after a reported road accident, as his emotional post sparks prayers and fans’ concern across social media. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

On Wednesday, October 14, 2026, Woli Agba took to Instagram to address the situation, sharing a stark post featuring bold white text against a black background.

Accompanied by crying and broken heart emojis, the message read:

"E joor now! Please hold on. Please don't conclude. We are trusting God. Please!"

The comedian stopped short of confirming or addressing specific claims directly, but the timing of his post, coming alongside widespread online speculation about Toluwanisings, left little doubt about what had prompted it.

The Instagram post below is Woli Agba's post about Toluwanisings.

Woli Agba's post triggers prayers for Toluwanisings

The phrase "we are trusting God" suggested that those in the singer's inner circle were still holding on to hope, even as details about his condition remained unclear.

The post resonated deeply with followers, many of whom flooded the comments section with prayers and expressions of concern.

@zaraokybeautyconcept wrote:

"God, we beseech You for mercy and a second chance."

@asunlealagbo commented:

"God, please do it miraculously, you can do it, God"

@ireola_alaga stated:

"Let us declare that the LORD REIGNS over his life!"

@oseyifunmii shared:

"God forbid ooooo. He was just appreciating my gift this time yesterday."

@aygrace_05 wrote:

"He will come back stronger"

@girlie__247 said:

"God please show him mercy"

@mikunofficial_ added:

"Anything can still happen oo"

Toluwanisings and crew survive road accident

According to a report by Legit.ng, Toluwanisings and members of his crew had earlier survived a serious road accident involving their bus and a trailer.

The incident reportedly occurred on a Saturday morning as the group was returning from a gospel ministration.

Details surrounding his current condition remain sparse, with those close to him yet to issue a formal statement beyond Woli Agba's heartfelt appeal.

Country music legend Dolly Parton’s cause of death is finally shared after her death at 80. Image credit: Dolly Parton.

Source: Facebook

Country music legend Dolly Parton dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dolly Parton's cause of death has been officially confirmed as cancer, following the passing of the country music legend at the age of 80 on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Centre in Nashville, Tennessee.

A statement from Parton's team confirmed she died after a brief battle with the disease, with family and close friends present at her bedside.

Her team described her as someone who spent her life bringing "joy, laughter, hope and integrity" to everything she did, adding that her generosity and humanitarian contributions extended well beyond her music career.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh