The United Nations in Ghana has released a statement after the launch of the Bank of Ghana’s new Heritage Series notes in Accra on Thursday

Signed by the UN Resident Coordinator for Ghana, Zia Choudhury, the statement focused on one of the eight prominent Ghanaians featured on the new banknotes

It described the recognition as a fitting tribute and an opportunity to inspire future generations to embrace key values such as integrity and global solidarity

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The United Nations (UN) in Ghana has released a strong message after the Bank of Ghana (BoG) unveiled its new Heritage Series cedi notes.

The United Nations in Ghana releases a statement welcoming Kofi Annan’s recognition on the new GH¢100 note. Photo source: United Nations in Ghana, Bank of Ghana/Facebook

Source: UGC

President John Dramani Mahama unveiled the new banknotes at the BoG’s Bank Square headquarters in Accra on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

The series features eight prominent Ghanaians on the front and iconic landmarks on the reverse.

According to the BoG, the new notes will enter circulation on Tuesday, December 1, 2026. On the same day as the launch, the UN in Ghana shared its statement on its official Facebook page.

It was signed by Zia Choudhury, the UN Resident Coordinator for Ghana.

UN welcomes Kofi Annan on GH¢100 note

In the statement, the UN welcomed the recognition of the late Kofi Annan on the new GH¢100 note. Annan served as the seventh head of the United Nations from 1997 to 2006.

“His recognition on Ghana’s national currency is a fitting tribute to a distinguished son of Ghana whose contributions transcended national boundaries,” the statement read.

The UN added that the honour was an opportunity to inspire future generations to embrace the values of integrity, service, dialogue and global solidarity.

It said these values defined his leadership. The UN in Ghana also said it remained committed to working with Ghana towards a more peaceful, inclusive and sustainable world.

Below is the Facebook post from the United Nations in Ghana sharing the statement.

Kofi Annan’s legacy as UN chief

According to the UN, Annan was the first sub-Saharan African to lead the global body. During his tenure, he dedicated his life to advancing peace, human rights, sustainable development and international cooperation, the statement noted.

The UN described his leadership, vision and commitment to multilateralism as having left an enduring mark on the world. Annan was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize jointly with the UN in 2001. He passed away on August 18, 2018.

Kofi Annan’s GH¢100 note and Peace theme

The GH¢100 note on which Annan features carries the theme Peace. Its reverse side shows the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in Accra.

Named after Annan, the centre trains personnel for peace support operations across Africa. Annan is one of eight prominent Ghanaians featured on the Heritage Series notes.

Themes behind Ghana’s new cedi notes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the themes behind each of the eight Heritage Series cedi notes. These range from Commerce on the GH¢1 note to Sovereignty on the GH¢200 note.

Achimota School, the only senior high school featured, appears on the reverse of the GH¢5 note, themed Education.

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Source: YEN.com.gh