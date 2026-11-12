Ghanaian movie producer Jackson K Bentum addressed a public appeal to President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday, November 12, 2026

Bentum raised concerns about the removal of five Big Six members from Ghana's newly introduced cedi notes by the Bank of Ghana

The filmmaker argued that Ghana's currency reflects more than transactions and that political differences should not erase national history

Ghanaian movie producer Jackson K Bentum has publicly urged President John Dramani Mahama to reverse the decision to remove five members of the Big Six from Ghana's newly redesigned banknotes.

Jackson K. Bentum sends an appeal to President Mahama to restore the Big Six on the new cedi notes. Image credit: Jackson K Bentum

Source: Facebook

Bentum addressed his concerns in a Facebook post on Thursday, November 12, 2026, days after the Bank of Ghana unveiled the new Ghana Cedi Heritage Series, which sparked immediate public debate over which historical figures were chosen to feature on the currency.

Why Bentum says all 6 must be remembered

In a detailed statement directed at the president, Bentum acknowledged the central role Dr Kwame Nkrumah played in Ghana's path to independence.

However, he insisted that the contributions of the remaining five members are equally deserving of recognition.

He drew particular attention to Ako Adjei, who he credited with recommending Nkrumah, then residing in the United States, to return to Ghana and serve as General Secretary of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC).

For Jackson K Bentum, this act of recommendation was a pivotal moment in Ghana's political history that should not be quietly set aside.

"History must be told in its entirety," he wrote in the appeal.

The producer named all six members of the Big Six in his statement: Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ako Adjei, J.B. Danquah, Edward Akufo-Addo, Emmanuel Obetsebi-Lamptey and William Ofori Atta.

Currency as a reflection of national identity

Beyond the historical argument, Bentum framed the issue as one of national identity.

He maintained that banknotes carry meaning beyond their monetary value, serving as symbols of a country's heritage and collective memory.

In his view, selectively featuring certain independence figures risks reducing a shared national story to a partial one.

He also issued a pointed caution about the influence of partisan politics on how Ghana honours its founding generation.

"We may disagree about politics, but we should never allow political differences to erase our history," he stated.

Bentum closed his message by appealing to President Mahama to reconsider the design decision and safeguard the legacy of all six independence heroes for future generations.

His appeal is among several public reactions that have surfaced following the launch of the new banknote series, as Ghanaians continue to debate how the country's independence history should be represented on its currency.

The Facebook post by Jackson K Bentum sending the plea is below.

Historic landmarks featured on new cedi notes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghana’s new Cedi Heritage Series, which features eight landmarks and institutions across the country on its banknotes.

The designs span themes including education, religion, justice, culture and national identity.

The notes feature sites ranging from the historic Larabanga Mosque to the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum. Each landmark reflects a part of Ghana’s history and development, bringing national heritage into everyday use.

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Source: YEN.com.gh