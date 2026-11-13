Ghana National Gas Company and several Mfantsipim old boys' classes joined forces to donate a brand-new infirmary complex to the school

The donation formed part of Mfantsipim School's historic 150th anniversary celebrations, with the student population standing at about 4,000

A ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony marked the handover, with clergy, alumni, and school officials in attendance

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Mfantsipim School in Cape Coast has received a new ultramodern infirmary complex, donated by the Ghana National Gas Company and several alumni classes as part of the school's 150th anniversary celebrations.

Mfantsipim School gets a new infirmary complex from the Ghana Gas Company and alumni during its historic 150th anniversary celebration. Photo source: @mfantsipimschool, @osei_douglas_live

Source: Instagram

The handover was captured in a video posted on Instagram by popular Ghanaian videographer Osei Douglas, showing a formal outdoor ceremony complete with balloon decorations, clergy in ceremonial attire, and a ribbon-cutting ritual to officially open the facility.

According to the text displayed in the video, the donors include the Ghana National Gas Company alongside Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA) classes from 1964, 1965, 1974, 1975, 1984, 1985, 1994, and 1995.

The combined effort produced what witnesses described as an ultramodern, multi-million-cedi complex built to serve a student body of approximately 4,000.

A long-overdue facility for Mfantsipim School

During the ceremony, a speaker acknowledged the pressing need for a properly equipped medical facility on the Mfantsipim School campus, noting the size of the school's population as a key motivation behind the project.

Clergy led a dedication prayer, blessing the building in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, before the ribbon was cut to officially commission the complex.

One attendee at the event noted that the infirmary was not the only project unveiled that day, with a comment suggesting that up to four projects were commissioned during the same ceremony.

The Instagram video of the ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony at Mfantsipim School is below:

Reactions to Mfantsipim School infirmary donation

The video drew warm responses online, with many expressing pride in the collaborative effort between a state-owned company and former students.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

lynnyjays wrote:

"This is extremely beautiful. God bless them and replenish them."

elishaoseitutu commented:

"Wow, beautiful … long live Mfantsipim!!"

tyhh73900 noted:

"They commissioned more than one project. I think they commissioned 4 projects today."

Mfantsipim alumni featured on new cedi notes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the two Mfantsipim alumni honoured on Ghana’s new Heritage Series cedi banknotes: former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan and pioneering educator James Kwegyir Aggrey.

Both men helped shape Ghana’s story in very different ways, from Annan’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning work to Aggrey’s fight for equal access to education.

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Source: YEN.com.gh