Members of Accra Academy 2001 Year Group have returned to their alma mater to hand over a major project marking 25 years since completing school

Photos from the event show the transformed facility, which old boys undertook as a legacy project with support from a member who heads a company

The headmaster thanked the group for its contribution, while a prominent old boy urged students and management to take good care of the upgraded facility

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Old boys of Accra Academy have returned to their alma mater 25 years after completing school to hand over a major facility upgrade.

Accra Academy’s 2001 Year Group hands over a renovated dining hall and kitchen complex to the school 25 years after completing. Photo source: StarOil Ghana

Source: Facebook

The 2001 Year Group of the Accra Academy Old Boys Association, popularly known as Bleoo 2G1, launched its 25th anniversary celebrations at the school on Sunday, November 9, 2025.

Its theme for the year-long celebration was “Celebrating Brotherhood, Impact and Legacy.” Members also unveiled a legacy project for the school at the launch.

Founded in 1931, the school is marking its 95th anniversary this year and is seeking GH¢50 million to upgrade its infrastructure ahead of its centenary in 2031.

Accra Academy dining hall handed over

Bleoo 2G1 officially handed over the fully renovated dining hall and kitchen complex to the school on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

Members of the year group made their way onto the campus in a convoy, with current students lining the road to welcome them.

Photos from the event show the dining hall with freshly painted walls in the school’s blue and gold colours, new ceiling panels, lights and fans, and rows of refurbished tables.

Headmaster Eric Ebo Sey received the facility and thanked the 2001 Year Group and StarOil Ghana for their contributions.

For refurbishing the hall and donating dining furniture, the year group received a Gold Award at the school’s 95th anniversary awards night.

The Facebook post by StarOil Ghana, which shows photos of the renovated Accra Academy dining hall, is below.

StarOil CEO Philip Tieku on legacy project

Behind the renovation was StarOil Ghana, whose Chief Executive Officer, Philip Tieku, is an old boy and a member of the 2001 Year Group.

He described the handover as a particularly proud moment, both as a former student giving back and as the head of a company that backed the project.

In his remarks, Tieku urged the school’s management and students to take personal responsibility for protecting and maintaining the facility.

“The true value of a legacy project lies not only in what we build today, but also in how well we preserve it for those who come after us,” he said.

At the school’s 95th anniversary awards night, Tieku received a Platinum Award for his corporate leadership and for spearheading the refurbishment, which was valued at GH¢1 million.

Mfantsipim gets new infirmary complex

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Mfantsipim School in Cape Coast received a new ultramodern infirmary complex as part of its 150th anniversary celebrations.

The facility was donated by the Ghana National Gas Company and several alumni classes of the school. It is expected to serve about 4,000 students.

Old boys of the Cape Coast school have previously backed other projects, including a sports complex and the renovation of the old infirmary.

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Source: YEN.com.gh