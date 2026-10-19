Bono Region’s Nana Konadu has been crowned winner of the 20th edition of Ghana’s Most Beautiful at the National Theatre in Accra on Sunday night

The new queen took home a brand-new MG ZS Deluxe Edition car and GH¢200,000, while the five other finalists also received cash prizes and souvenirs

Volta Region’s Sessinam finished as first runner-up, while representatives from Ashanti, Upper East, Greater Accra and Western North completed the top six at the grand finale

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Nana Konadu of the Bono Region has been crowned the winner of the 2026 edition of Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB).

Nana Konadu of the Bono Region is crowned winner of Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2026 as Sessinam, Ampomaa, Ayinboma, Lamiley and Tiwaa complete the top six. Photo source: TV3.

Source: Facebook

The grand finale of the 20th edition took place at the National Theatre in Accra on Sunday, October 18, 2026. Six finalists from the Bono, Volta, Ashanti, Upper East, Greater Accra, and Western North regions battled for the crown.

About 12 weeks of tasks, weekly awards and evictions preceded the finale, after 16 contestants began the season.

Musicians Fameye and Kojo Blak performed on the night. Konadu’s victory makes her the first contestant from the Bono Region to win the pageant.

Nana Konadu wins GMB 2026 crown and car

For emerging winner, Nana Konadu took home an MG ZS Deluxe Edition car sponsored by Mac Ghana. She also received GH¢200,000 in cash.

During the season, she won the Most Eloquent award in the fourth episode for her presentation on Dɔteyie, the Bono royal transition.

The Bono representative now succeeds 2025 winner Etornam of the Volta Region. Her win also stopped Volta from claiming a record fourth GMB crown.

The Facebook post of TV3 Ghana, in which Nana Konadu is crowned the GMB 2026 winner, is below.

GMB 2026 runners-up and their prizes

Volta Region’s Fiakegbe Marie Juniore Sessinam finished as first runner-up and received GH¢100,000. Ashanti Region’s Ampomaa placed third and took home GH¢50,000 with sponsors’ souvenirs.

Upper East Region’s Ayinboma, who won Star Performer in the fourth episode, finished fourth with GH¢30,000 and souvenirs.

Greater Accra’s Lamiley took the fifth spot, earning GH¢20,000 and sponsors’ souvenirs. Western North Region’s Tiwaa completed the top six and received GH¢10,000.

The full list of GMB 2026 finalists and their prizes is below:

Winner: Nana Konadu (Bono): MG ZS Deluxe Edition car and GH¢200,000

Nana Konadu (Bono): MG ZS Deluxe Edition car and GH¢200,000 1st runner-up: Sessinam (Volta): GH¢100,000

Sessinam (Volta): GH¢100,000 2nd runner-up: Ampomaa (Ashanti): GH¢50,000 and sponsors’ souvenirs

Ampomaa (Ashanti): GH¢50,000 and sponsors’ souvenirs 3rd runner-up: Ayinboma (Upper East): GH¢30,000 and sponsors’ souvenirs

Ayinboma (Upper East): GH¢30,000 and sponsors’ souvenirs 4th runner-up: Lamiley (Greater Accra): GH¢20,000 and sponsors’ souvenirs

Lamiley (Greater Accra): GH¢20,000 and sponsors’ souvenirs 5th runner-up: Tiwaa (Western North): GH¢10,000 and sponsors’ souvenirs

Sessinam’s background and GMB 2026 journey

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh disclosed five things about Sessinam, the 26-year-old first runner-up from Anlo Afiadenyigba. She studied information studies and history at the University of Ghana after attending OLA Girls Senior High School in Ho.

The Volta representative was also first runner-up at Miss Malaika Ghana 2024. During GMB 2026, she won the Star Performer award in week six for showcasing Volta’s musical heritage. Ahead of the finale, Volta Regional Minister James Gunu presented GH¢10,000 to her team.

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Source: YEN.com.gh