Dan Carney, who co-founded Pizza Hut with his beloved brother Frank in 1958, died on Friday, November 13, 2026

The brothers launched the global restaurant chain with a $600 loan from their mother near Wichita State University

Beyond business, Dan Carney was believed to have devoted five decades to chairing the Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation

Dan Carney, the entrepreneur behind one of the world's most recognisable restaurant brands, died on Friday, 13 November 2026, in Wichita, Kansas, at the age of 95.

Pizza Hut co-founder Dan Carney dies at 95 in Wichita, Kansas. Image credit: Wichita State University

Source: Facebook

Wichita State University and the Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation both confirmed his passing.

Carney had supported the latter organisation for half a century, serving as its chairman for 50 years.

How a $600 loan became a global brand

The story of Pizza Hut began modestly in 1958, when Dan and his younger brother Frank borrowed $600 from their mother to open a small restaurant near Wichita State University, where Dan was then a student.

The location proved ideal, drawing in enough customers to give the brothers the confidence to grow.

What followed was a steady and deliberate expansion that turned a single outlet into an international food chain with restaurants spread across multiple countries.

By 1977, the brand had grown large enough to attract the attention of PepsiCo, which acquired the business in a deal reportedly worth around $300 million.

Despite stepping away from ownership, Dan Carney's name remained permanently tied to the company he helped build from the ground up.

Dan Carney's brother also died

Dan's death arrives six years after his brother and co-founder Frank Carney died in 2020, aged 82.

Together, the two men transformed what began as a neighbourhood pizza spot into a household name for millions of people around the world.

Away from business, Dan Carney channelled considerable energy into charitable work.

His five-decade chairmanship of the Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation stood as a defining part of his life outside the boardroom, reflecting a long-term commitment to supporting people living with cerebral palsy.

His passing closes a significant chapter in the history of American entrepreneurship, marking the end of the life of one of the founding figures behind a restaurant chain that has shaped dining culture across the globe.

The X post announcing the death of Dan Carney is below.

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Source: YEN.com.gh