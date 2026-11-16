Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama has been captured sharing a warm moment with one of Africa’s richest men after a major investment event in Accra

A video shared online showed the two businessmen exchanging warm pleasantries and walking together as a crowd gathered outside the venue to catch a glimpse

The moment comes as Ghana seeks billions of dollars in fresh investment for key infrastructure and industrial projects under a bold new four-year economic programme

Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama has shared a beautiful moment with Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote after the Invest Ghana Summit 2026 in Accra.

Ibrahim Mahama shares a beautiful moment with Aliko Dangote after the Invest Ghana Summit 2026 at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra. Photo source: Sammy Kay Media/Instagram, Duma Gideon Boko/Facebook

Source: UGC

The summit opened on Monday, November 16, 2026, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra and is set to end on November 17.

President John Dramani Mahama opened the event alongside Dangote, who is widely regarded as Africa’s richest man.

Ibrahim Mahama, the founder and CEO of Engineers and Planners, also attended the event.

Earlier, he caught up with Davido aboard a private jet in a video that excited many fans. Ghanaian page Ghbrain later shared a video of Ibrahim and Dangote departing the hotel together on Facebook.

Ibrahim Mahama and Dangote leave Kempinski

Dressed in a blue kaftan and matching cap, Dangote smiled warmly as he exchanged pleasantries with guests at the hotel’s entrance.

Ibrahim Mahama, in a light blue shirt with his glasses hanging from his collar, stood closely beside the Nigerian billionaire. As the two made their way outside, a crowd gathered around them, with many filming the moment on their phones.

One man in a green jersey was seen cheering loudly and gesturing excitedly towards the businessmen.

Another clip, shared by SammyKay Media, showed the two walking together towards a black vehicle parked outside the venue.

Ghbrain captioned the video, noting that the two business magnates were departing the hotel following the summit. Several social media users praised the moment as a display of African business excellence.

The Instagram video from Sammy Kay Media, in which Ibrahim Mahama and Dangote leave the Kempinski Hotel, is below.

How Ghanaians can buy Dangote refinery shares

YEN.com.gh earlier reported how Ghanaians could buy shares in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery after it launched its initial public offering in September 2026.

The shares were priced at ₦525 each, with a minimum purchase of 10 shares. Since the shares trade on the Nigerian Exchange, Ghanaian investors needed approved cross-border platforms or licensed brokers with Nigerian partners.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh