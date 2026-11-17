Stephen Kofi Apemah-Baah, the three-time NSMQ contestant for OWASS, surfaced in a new interview after relocating to the US

The Kumasi-born student is now pursuing undergraduate studies at the prestigious Williams College

His first video from the US, filmed at Williams College, has gone viral among many Ghanaians on social media

Stephen Kofi Apemah-Baah, the Ghanaian science student who became a household name during his National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) years at Opoku Ware Senior High School (OWASS), has appeared in his first on-camera interview since relocating to the United States.

Three-time OWASS NSMQ star Stephen Apemah-Baah opens up on his Williams College journey months after relocating to the US. Photo source: @voklive, @wahab.cide

Source: Instagram

Filmed in a seated indoor setting at Williams College in Massachusetts, the documentary-style interview was conducted by Abdul Wahab Cide Ali, a student, researcher, and content creator based at the institution.

Apemah-Baah, who goes by the name Stephen Kofi Apemah-Baah on screen, opened up about his background, his NSMQ journey, and the path that brought him to one of America's most selective liberal arts colleges.

According to the former NSMQ finalist, he is planning to pursue Computer Science and a double major in either maths or economics at Williams College.

Explaining his preference for Computer Science, Apemah-Baah stated that he had developed an interest in that field for most of his life and that his brother had previously pursued the same course and medicine.

He said:

"I decided to do computer science, and I am planning to do a double major in either maths or economics, but let's see how that goes. I am very interested in technology. I have been a tech person for almost my entire life."

"My brother was into medicine and computer science, so I also adopted it from him. I am also interested in maths. I do a lot of math as well. My intro to microeconomics class is really spiking my interest in economics. I am planning to major and see how that goes as well."

Stephen Apemah-Baah's NSMQ record at OWASS

Originally from Kumasi, Apemah-Baah represented OWASS at the NSMQ three consecutive times between 2023 and 2025, a rare feat that placed him among the most recognisable faces in Ghanaian secondary school academic competitions.

During that period, he was central to the school's efforts to advance in the contest, and the team made notable progress under his tenure.

"I was a three-time contestant for Opoku Ware School in the National Science and Maths Quiz competition from 2023 to 2025. And we progressed a lot. I helped my school to reach the competition in five hours," he said in the interview.

From Kumasi to Williams College

Apemah-Baah is now studying Computer Science at Williams College, an institution consistently ranked among the top liberal arts universities in the United States.

The interview, which carried a reflective and biographical tone complete with archival photo overlays from his 2023 to 2025 NSMQ years, marked one of his first public appearances since the transition.

The Instagram video of Stephen Apemah-Baah speaking about his journey after relocating abroad is below:

Ghanaians react to Stephen Apemah-Baah's video

The video quickly caught the attention of Ghanaians on social media, drawing a range of comments from proud supporters to those noting his physical transformation.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@blaqguy_nino said:

"Eii, when did you start growing a beard? 😮"

@_mr.alex_ wrote:

"The greatest to ever do it."

@abmalik3651 commented:

"He looks like Jordan Ayew."

@carrotsncows added:

"You see how talents dey leave the country though? 😂"

2021 NSMQ Champion Eden Obeng Kyei resurfaces

We also highlighted facts about Eden Obeng Kyei, the 2021 NSMQ champion who graduated from Caltech and co-founded the student-focused EdTech platform CollegeWave.

After applying for countless jobs without securing an offer, the computer science graduate turned his frustration into a new venture with two colleagues.

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Source: YEN.com.gh