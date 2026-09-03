Stephen Apemah-Baah, who made history at Opoku Ware School by competing in the NSMQ as a first-year student, has relocated to the United States

The quiz prodigy updated his LinkedIn profile to confirm his enrolment at Williams College, where he will study Computer Science

His sister Stella shared a heartfelt TikTok post revealing the family's journey, including early pressures that nearly made Stephen quit

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Stephen Kofi Apemah-Baah, the young Ghanaian quiz star who captured national attention through his standout performances at the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has relocated to the United States to begin undergraduate studies at Williams College, where he will read Computer Science.

The development was confirmed through Stephen's LinkedIn profile, which was updated to reflect his new academic status at the prestigious tertiary institution in Massachusetts.

Stephen Apemah-Baah, a Ghanaian quiz prodigy from Opoku Ware School, relocates to the US for Computer Science studies at Williams College amid family support and challenges. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

From Opoku Ware to Williams College

Stephen first gained widespread recognition when he represented Opoku Ware School in the NSMQ during his first year as a student, a rare feat that helped propel the school to the finals of the competition.

His performance at such a young age marked him as one of the most gifted academic minds of his generation in Ghana.

His sister, Stella Apemah-Baah, celebrated the milestone with a personal post on her TikTok page, in which she reflected on the sacrifices and family tensions that shaped Stephen's journey to this point.

She recalled the early days when Stephen was selected for school trials ahead of the NSMQ while still in Form One, and described how the mounting pressure on him led the family to consider pulling him out of competitive quizzing altogether.

A family journey behind the success

Stella disclosed in her post that their mother, concerned about Stephen's health, had threatened to stop him from participating in quiz competitions after noticing he was not eating well and that his sleep schedule had become erratic.

Despite that, Stephen reportedly participated in another quiz without her knowledge and won, demonstrating the resolve that would come to define his academic career.

"You kept pushing, and I must say, we all admire your determination to keep on despite all odds," Stella wrote, adding that the entire family takes great pride in where he now stands.

She also recalled an earlier incident from his Junior High School days, when Stephen had similarly gone behind his mother's back to win a quiz competition, suggesting his competitive instincts were evident long before his NSMQ fame.

Closing her message to her brother, Stella expressed how much she would miss him and offered prayers for his safety and success as he embarks on the next chapter of his life in the United States.

Achimota NSMQ star gains admission to KNUST

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame Boakye Owusu, a young man who represented Achimota School in the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), had been offered admission to study at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He has been offered admission to study Electrical Engineering at the university.

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Source: YEN.com.gh