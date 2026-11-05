Eden Nana Obeng Kyei: 2021 NSMQ Champion Resurfaces, Builds EdTech Startup After Caltech Graduation
- Eden Nana Obeng Kyei, the 2021 Prempeh College NSMQ champion, shared an update on his life abroad after graduating from Caltech
- The computer science graduate revealed he applied for countless roles without securing an offer before deciding to build his own platform
- Eden co-founded CollegeWave alongside Emmanuel Antwi-Tuah and Keziah Aba Ghartey to help students find peer-reviewed study resources
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Eden Nana Obeng Kyei, the standout student who helped Prempeh College clinch the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) championship, has resurfaced on social media with a surprising update — months after earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech).
In a post shared on Instagram on 21 October 2026, Eden shared several photos showing his massive transformation as he toured several tourist sites in California, US.
In a subsequent LinkedIn post, the 2021 NSMQ Champion, who currently works as an ML Engineer at Qualcomm, also opened up a platform he and two colleagues have developed and the gruelling job search that followed his graduation.
According to him, he had begun sending applications for full-time roles as far back as September 2025, yet crossed the finish line at Caltech without a single offer confirmed.
As an international student, he noted, that uncertainty carried a heavier burden than most people realise.
From job rejections to building CollegeWave
Rather than waiting indefinitely for an employer to take a chance on him, Eden Obeng Kyei channelled the frustration into something tangible.
He has teamed up with co-founders Emmanuel Antwi-Tuah and Keziah Aba Ghartey to build CollegeWave, an ed-tech platform designed to help students discover study resources that have been ranked by peers who have genuinely used them.
The platform spans materials ranging from college entrance examinations through to professional licensing content.
CollegeWave is still in its building phase, but students have been invited to join the waitlist and get early access, explore the platform, and help shape what comes next with spots limited.
Eden had also previously been active in ColorStack, a community supporting Black students in computing, where members had frequently encountered his name as he sought opportunities during his job search.
The former NSMQ champion's academic and professional journey has drawn considerable attention from Ghanaians who have followed his progress since his secondary school days at Prempeh College.
The Instagram photos of Eden Nana Obeng Kyei showing his massive transformation is below:
Ghanaians react to Eden Obeng Kyei's post
The Instagram update drew swift reactions from followers who were pleased to see the young Ghanaian making moves on the international stage.
YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:
rapharlgram said:
"Bro keep on chilling."
kwesiasare.7 wrote:
"Akatanii Kyei wati. 🔥😂"
asare_oppong1 commented:
"You are really looking good."
2026 NSMQ Champion begins KNUST journey
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Jason Antwi-Agyei, the PRESEC NSMQ 2026 champion who began studying Mechanical Engineering at KNUST.
He shared why the course suits his ambitions and how he hopes to use engineering to solve problems in Ghana and beyond.
Jason says he has long dreamed of building machines that address real-world challenges and hopes to work for a leading engineering firm after graduating.
He also opened up about visualising victory before PRESEC’s NSMQ triumph while recognising that the outcome could have gone another way.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Entertainment Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh