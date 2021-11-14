Young Ghanaian businessman David Mensah, popularly known as Davido GH has climaxed his plush wedding with a big party.

Davido GH got married to Justina, on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in what has been described as Accra's version of a royal wedding.

David and Justina treated guests at their wedding reception to the best of food, music and general entertainment.

Davido GH has climaxed his wedding with a party Photo source: @live_wedding_with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

As if that was not enough, the couple has organised a big party which has dubbed as the 'wedding after-party'.

Early videos from the after-party have popped up showing a big party just like the wedding.

