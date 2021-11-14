Davido GH: Young Rich Businessman Climaxes Plush Wedding With A Big After Party
Young Ghanaian businessman David Mensah, popularly known as Davido GH has climaxed his plush wedding with a big party.
Davido GH got married to Justina, on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in what has been described as Accra's version of a royal wedding.
David and Justina treated guests at their wedding reception to the best of food, music and general entertainment.
As if that was not enough, the couple has organised a big party which has dubbed as the 'wedding after-party'.
Early videos from the after-party have popped up showing a big party just like the wedding.
Source: Yen