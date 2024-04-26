A video of a Germany-based Ghanaian man rejoicing while working as a garbage collector has popped up online

In the video, which has since gone viral, the proud garbage collector emptied some trash bins into a truck

Netizens who thronged the comment section praised him for his hard work, others commented on how lucrative his job is

A Ghanaian man based in Germany has caused a stir online after a video of him working as a garbage collector emerged.

The man in the trending video zealously performed his role as a garbage collector, beaming with smiles while emptying some trash cans.

The young Ghanaian man like many others bid farewell to his family in Ghana in pursuit of greener pastures abroad.

However, landed a job as a garbage collector in Germany.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video

Netizens who saw the video were inspired by the young man's hard work. They took to the comment section to laud him for taking up the job which is undervalued in Ghana.

Others also commented on how lucrative the job is.

@Addy Francis wrote:

"Imagine this guy is working at Ghana zoomlion he will not even post a work picture we al need to travel."

@Mr Banks wrote:

"In UK this people get more salary than bankers in UK i swear …..they can flex on you when they come for the boolar too arrr."

@Dee Bees wrote:

"You bro am proud of ur work."

@Nana Akua Asabea wrote:

"I have watched it more than ten times so adorable and adorable God bless your hustle."

@The J Twins wrote:

"May God Almighty bless your hustle."

@gbeyman wrote:

"Herrr upon all my degrees I wish I had this ur job."

@Sally-Smit wrote:

"See technology and how we respect these people wen they come to Ghana but someone is here in Ghana doing the same work but we don’t respect them."

@Mz Naya wrote:

"Work and happiness..much love."

Ghanaian man living abroad warns against relocating abroad

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man living abroad cautioned Ghanaians against relocating abroad if they had between GH¢50K-100K in their account.

In a video making rounds on social media, he noted that most people living abroad do not have that much in their accounts.

Netizens who thronged the comment section were divided over the man's advice as most of them expressed varied opinions.

