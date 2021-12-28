In this day and age, streaming services have become one of the most popular forms of entertainment. Platforms like YouTube and Twitch offer viewers access to an infinite amount of content. One such channel belongs to Maximillian Dood, a popular content creator specialising in gaming.

Who is Maximilian Dood? He is a Twitch streamer and YouTuber from the United States. He mainly creates video game content for Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, and Killer Instinct. Dood is also known for his grassroots efforts to organise fighting game tournaments.

Early life

Maximillian Christensen was born in Los Angeles, California, on September 23, 1983. His age as of 2021 is 38 years old. In addition, Max has one known sibling, a sister called Tess.

Before becoming a YouTuber, Dood worked as an animator and illustrator. He began playing video games when he was a child. Max became obsessed with fighting games after playing Street Fighter II for the first time in 1993.

He began playing competitively when Tekken 3 and Marvel Super Heroes vs Street Fighter were released in the late 1990s.

Max began competing in professional tournaments for FPS games like Call of Duty in the early 2000s.

Career

Max began his YouTube career in 2007, posting casual and competition gameplay videos for Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike and Street Fighter IV. He also posted Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Modern Warfare 2, and Black Ops gameplay videos.

Dood began posting gameplay and game mechanics videos in 2011. His first upload was Maximilian's The Online Warrior'Episode 1 Pt-1 from Marvel vs Capcom 3.

Max began the Assist Me! series on April 12, 2011, when he uploaded the first video, 'Assist Me! Dr Doom Tutorial pt. 1' to YouTube. He went into great detail on individual characters in this series. In addition, he outlined vital mechanics and aspects, framed data, tactical specialisations, and demonstrated how to execute plans properly.

As a hobby, Max began broadcasting various fighter-game content under the nickname 'Mile923' in 2013. As his channel gained popularity, he started producing more concentrated content to cater to the fighting genre's old and new fans.

Max began an entirely new series on July 15, 2016, concentrating on general fighting game facts and lessons. Max morphed into The Scrublord, a nasty version of himself in this series.

Who is Maximilian Dood's wife?

Max Dood's wife name is Jessica, and they met while Max was working in an electronics store. The pair became friends until February 2013, when the streamer announced that he and Jessica were officially dating.

Years later, in 2017, the couple settled down and became husband and wife. Then, in February 2020, the couple announced that they were expecting a child.

On August 6, 2020, the couple welcomed their child, a daughter named Ripley Fawn.

How much does Maximilian Dood make?

Max has accumulated a lot of money from his time in streaming and gaming. His accumulated net worth is estimated to be around $2 million to $3 million.

Furthermore, according to Top Twitch Streamers, his monthly earning from Twitch streams is estimated to be $36,225.

Maximilian Dood is well-known in the streaming industry. His fan base has grown rapidly, and his content is timeless. If you enjoy fighting games, then Max's content is highly recommended. His journey in content creation has seen him morph from an unknown streamer to an internet celebrity.

