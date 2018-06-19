35 kinky braids hairstyles that will make you look lovely in 2021

Kinky braids are one of the best protective styles for anyone who needs it. They keep the ends of hair tucked in, which discourages tugging, pulling, and manipulation. The main upside to having them is that they encourage hair growth. Another benefit to protective styling is that they come in different styles and colours, meaning that you can switch your lookup as you please.

Kinky braid hairstyles. Photo: @therighthairstyle

The kinky hair braids come in different colours and lengths. This aspect gives women an option to choose which one best suits them. To select, though, one must consider the styling ideas they want during the period they will have the hair.

How to style your kinky braids

Kinky hairstyles are among the styles we can conveniently label as timeless. While numerous new and fancy styles come and go with the wave, some are here to stay. They have been and will always be a perfect and comfortable choice for anyone.

So, pick a style that fits your hair and enjoy it. If you are worried about kinky braids price for installation, remember that you can always do it yourself.

1. Short twists

This look is a simple yet chic style that resembles sister locs. The hairstyle is versatile for any personality and is suitable for both formal and informal settings. It is also low maintenance. When styling, all you need to do is shake it into place with your hands, and you are good to go.

2. Unconventional colours

Unconventional colours. Photo: @kossys_galleria

If you are going to break the norm and choose a colour that would otherwise not be the first choice for many, make sure you do it by keeping the style simple. This bob is layered, making the deep golden brown shade almost neutral to the eye. Take care to style it in a manner that will show off your tresses.

3. Jet black twist

Jet black twists. Photo: @tressesandall

This look is probably the style you want to start with, especially if you are new to this hairstyle. You will always be safe with black. Once you are more confident with your new look, you can slowly incorporate other colours that accentuate your face.

4. Multicolored braids

This style is one of the easiest hairstyles to maintain. With the different colours, you can be sure that it will match almost all the attires you want to wear over the duration you have it. The best thing that could happen is that you will call attention to yourself. It is essential that it is the correct type of care.

5. Side-twist braid style

Side twists style. Photo: @tressesandall

This is a style that works excellently for the lady that wants a long twist style. You have the liberty to style it in any way you want. The possibilities of styling are endless with this kind of long hair.

You can style it into a bun with side bangs, have a side style that catches your fancy for the day or even hold it up in a ponytail with a side touch. Whatever you feel like, with this style, the options are endless.

6. Kinky twist

Kinky twist. Photo: @therighthairstyles

This simple style is ideal for the woman that may not have a lot of time to do her hair every morning. The neatly done hair is a touch and go which is perfect for the busy executive lady. All you need is your hairspray, and you are good to go.

But, of course, for the days you have a little more time on your hands, you can always work it into a chic bun or style it on the sides. Either way, you will always look fly with this simple style.

7. Jumbo twists

Jumbo twists. Photo: @tressesandall

This is a famous style, especially among the younger girls and women. Do not be fooled by the size. The braids are incredibly light and will always give you a fuller look whichever way you style it. It is a perfect look for a young lady that wants to change. What's more, you can choose any colours you like.

8. High bun style

High bun. Photo: @returning2natural

If you are fond of the high bun, then you should not worry. The hair is versatile and will allow you to do a bun that complements your look perfectly. You can even make it more glamorous by adding a scarf that matches your shoes or skirt. The high bun is considered one of the most classic styles of all time.

Doing it with kinky braids makes it even more exquisite. Whether you want a look that fits the office or are going for something more laid back to attend a party, this style will not disappoint. Furthermore, you have the assurance that your hair is well protected no matter how crazy you get out there.

9. Mohawk kinky twist

Mohawk kinky twist. Photo: @beautifiedd

This modern hairdo is what you need if you want to do something outside the box. Create two small buns with the hair right in the middle and let the other section fall backwards. With the sides of the hair shaven, you will be an absolute stunner. This is a look that only the very daring ladies in society can pull.

If you work in a creative industry where certain excesses are permitted in your dressing code, then this haircut would be a pleasant change from what people are used to seeing you have on your head. If you are not keen on shaving the sides of your hair, then consider other Mohawk styles with hair.

10. Half updo style

This is the best of the natural hair twist styles for the days you want to look exceptional. You can have it in any of your favourite colours and look fabulous all the way. It may require a little bit of your attention, but the outcome is well worth it. So take your time to do a good job. Whatever you do, always keep the pros and cons of protective styling in mind.

11. Free let down style

This is good for the woman that is not bothered by the hair flowing free. It can complement your simple jeans attire quite perfectly. With the different long and short styles discussed above, all that is left is for you to try. So get your hair pack and get started. If it is too much to handle, visit the salon and let the experts do your hair with some protective hair.

12. Chic twist

Chic twist. Photo: @therighthairstyles

While this is an already done chic twist for your hair, it is easy to achieve the show results. Take a few minutes of your time over the weekend and follow through with the procedure of doing your two strand twists. You can make it as thick as you want.

They are easy to do even without having to visit a beauty expert. Think about how easy it would be to prepare every morning. Your hair will be the least of your worries once you take a few minutes over the weekend to get it done. Apart from the occasional moisturizing and regular spraying, you will be set for the day.

13. Roll tuck-pin

Roll tuck-pin. Photo: @returning2natural

This is the most effortless Afro twist style you could ever come across. Once your long twists are in place, all you have to do is to follow the simple procedure of rolling, tucking and pining. Choose whatever shape you want your result to be like. This is ideal for brisk mornings and makes a favourite for most ladies.

It could also work great for late nights, especially if you are not too keen on a fancy style. Generally, this style helps you hold up your hair after a short period of letting it breathe. It will help prevent the constant falling out of the braids from continual pulling while styling. What's more, it will last as long as two weeks unhampered if you are careful.

14. Low bun

This is one of the quick hairdos when you have your hair braided. It is pretty much similar to the usual bun. The only difference is that you put the bun at the back of your head. Take a few seconds to verify that the bun is tightly done, so you don't have to keep redoing it during the day.

15. Two strand twist pin

Twist pin. Photo: @unik_touch

Once you have done your protective short kinky hairstyle, the next thing is to try the two-strand twist pin. This style keeps the hair looking fresh and protected.

16. Super chunky style

Chunky twists. Photo: @iiam_kat

This effortless style is easy to do because of the chunky twists. This affords you the possibility of changing the twists as regular as you want. You can continuously rock this style because you can always change the colours or mix them up conveniently.

17. Puff front updo hairstyle

Front updo hairstyle. Photo: @returning2natural

This is one of the best ways to twist the classic twist we are used to. Once you have twisted and brought the hair to the front, you can decide how to proceed. Some people let it down that it overflows and covers the entire head like in the picture, while others prefer holding it up in a bun with a few frails hanging from the front.

18. Low manipulation style

One of the biggest pitfalls of protective styling is that they need to be changed frequently. However, a low manipulation style like this one lasts a lot longer. Since it's already styled, it won't be subjected to the frequent touching that is the undoing of most styles.

If you are the kind of person that hates spending hours every month or every two weeks in the salon, then these kinky twist braids will come in very handy. If this is the case, you will appreciate this incredible look that can last up to 4 months.

19. Afro kinky twist

Kinky twists. Photo: @justbraidsinfo

It is possible to have your hair relaxed and feeling good. These styles will do just that for you. You can choose to wear it as is or hold it up in a short pony or a bun. Whichever suits your pick for the day will work out just fine.

20. Cascading curls on the twists

Cascading curls. Photo: @therighthairstyles

This letdown style is one of a kind. First, it is twisted and then braided together. Alternatively, you can choose to rod set. These will give it the crinkled outcome that you want when you let your hair down. What better way to see the versatility of the hairdo than this.

21. Long afro kinky

Long afro kinky. Photo: @exodus-beauty

This style is effective for the person that wants long braids. You can have it with several colours incorporated. You can also pick to have it down or hold it up in whichever manner you wish. Enjoy the look.

22. Half updo with twist cornrows

Twists with cornrows. Photo: @plush_naturalhair

This is the style that allows you to rock a braided Mohawk twist. To achieve this, braid the top part of the hairdo to create the Mohawk. Then, let the rest of the hair down. If you consider yourself a woman with an edge, then this is the look you want to go for.

23. Ombre twists

Ombre twists are a bold deviation from the regular kinky cornrow braids. The colour is loud enough to get those heads turning, but it is also toned down enough that you can pull it off informal places. Just like the other hairstyles, they are pretty easy to style and maintain.

24. Jumbo box braids

This hairstyle is just like the other styles. However, the hair is parted into boxes before the extra hair is added. It gives off a neat look that is great for styling. These braids are also jumbo braids that are extra light and easy to maintain.

25. Extra-long Marley twists

Extra long marley twists. Photo: @micazanele

These twists are done using Marley hair. Some extra hair is added at the bottom to give it the extra-long feature coveted these days. Also, the hair at the bottom is added in a different colour, giving the style some wow factor.

26. Kinky braids with cornrows

To achieve this look, you can braid the front part of your hair into cornrows and then add the twists to the back. This look is a hybrid that will allow you to enjoy having your hair flowing freely without it getting in your face all the time. It is ideal for everyone as it flatters every face type.

27. Updo with bangs

Updo with bangs. Photo: @hair.edgebeauty

If you are looking for how to style afro kinky braids, you should try this one out. These twists are styled with some of them at the front to get bangs. They are a flirty look that is suitable for those looking to feel more feminine.

28. Short twists with cornrows

This style starts with cornrows at the centre of the front of the head. They spread outwards and then become twists which are added to the rest of the head. This hairstyle is the best because of its length and how neat it looks. You can achieve this using your natural hair, or you can add extra hair for extra length.

29. Kinky braids with highlights

Braids with highlights. Photo: @amber.aunaturel

Are you wondering how to style short kinky twist braids? Using blonde highlight is an excellent way to go. These twists are mostly black with a few blond strands that elevate the whole look.

30. Side cornrows

Side cornrows. Photo: @plush_naturalhair

This hairstyle is made up of cornrows around the head with twists at the top. It is convenient for someone who wants this style without the hassle of styling it every day.

31. Blue jumbo braids

Blue jumbo braids. Photo: @beautifulbraidsofcolour

These jumbo braids are the way to go if you are looking for a wow factor. The electric blue will turn heads in your direction, and you will look memorable. Styling these long jumbo braids is also easy since they are low maintenance.

32. Bulky twists

Bulky twists. Photo: @therighthairstyles

These twists offer a full look that looks good with any outfit you wear. Regardless of whether it is an official outfit or not, the hair blends well with everything.

33. Top knot

Twists with a top knot. Photo: @braidsambassador

These twists are tied in a top knot at the top of your head and the rest flow around your shoulders. It is a good way to keep hair out of your face if you don’t want to put all of it in a bun.

34. Grey twists

Grey twists. Photo: @styledby.bree

Grey is another classic colour that you can never go wrong with. It is close to black and can be worn in both formal and informal settings.

35. Crotchet twists

Crotchet twists. Photo: @kossys_galleria

These twists are installed using the crotchet method instead of the normal methods. The crotchet method lasts longer than the other installation methods.

Are you looking for kinky braid hairstyles in Nigeria? With this look, you can be sure that you will stand out and look great. Keeping natural hair does not have to be as hard as most people assume. Stick to your pick of kinky braids hairstyles that suit you best. Match this with the right shoes and dress, and you are good to go.

