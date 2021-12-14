Lady Julia: Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu's Wife Celebrates Her Birthday, Beautiful Photos Drop
Photos of Lady Julia Osei Tutu, the wife of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II flooded social media as she celebrated her birthday.
Lady Julia turned a year older on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, and many were those who wanted to wish her well.
These well-wishers took to social media to share some beautiful photos of the ever-beautiful Lady Julia with lovely messages.
Leading the well-wishes was the official Facebook page of Manhyia Palace which shared a beautiful photo with a lovely caption.
See the post below:
Following the post from Manhyia Palace, others have taken to various social media to celebrate her.
Peace FM broadcaster Nana Yaa Konadu shared and said:
"And The Kings Wife is a year older today. Happy birthday to our very own Oheneyere Lady Julia. You are blessed among women."
Okaikwei MP Patrick Yaw Boah said:
"Happy Birthday to Her Royal Highness, Lady Julia Osei Tutu. May you live long with good health and continuous happiness."
2021 GMB winner Sarfoa Asamoah said:
"Happy Birthday to Her Royal Highness, Lady Julia Osei Tutu. Wife of Otumfuo Osei Tutu ll, Asantehene. You are an inspiration to many young women❤️."
Source: Yen.com.gh