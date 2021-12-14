Photos of Lady Julia Osei Tutu, the wife of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II flooded social media as she celebrated her birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Lady Julia turned a year older on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, and many were those who wanted to wish her well.

These well-wishers took to social media to share some beautiful photos of the ever-beautiful Lady Julia with lovely messages.

Otumfuo's wife, Lady Julia, is celebrating her birthday Photo source: @manhyia_palace

Source: Instagram

Leading the well-wishes was the official Facebook page of Manhyia Palace which shared a beautiful photo with a lovely caption.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

See the post below:

Following the post from Manhyia Palace, others have taken to various social media to celebrate her.

Peace FM broadcaster Nana Yaa Konadu shared and said:

"And The Kings Wife is a year older today. Happy birthday to our very own Oheneyere Lady Julia. You are blessed among women."

Okaikwei MP Patrick Yaw Boah said:

"Happy Birthday to Her Royal Highness, Lady Julia Osei Tutu. May you live long with good health and continuous happiness."

2021 GMB winner Sarfoa Asamoah said:

"Happy Birthday to Her Royal Highness, Lady Julia Osei Tutu. Wife of Otumfuo Osei Tutu ll, Asantehene. You are an inspiration to many young women❤️."

Source: Yen.com.gh