50+ loose braids hairstyles to inspire your next hairdo

Loose braids are among the hottest protective hairstyles to rock in contemporary Ghana. These styles can be worn short or long. Children, teens, and adults can also rock them. Besides being protective, they are versatile and can be styled in whichever way you wish.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Amazing braids styles. Photo: @kristinakenan, @mc2squaredsalon (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Did you know loose braids are timeless? They will never go out of fashion. Women and men have worn them for centuries. People love them because they are easy to style and maintain. They can last between two to eight weeks.

Short Rasta braids

Short Rasta braids. Photo: @syliviascrimshairdresser, @mery_s_braids (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Most times, people wear loose Rasta braids. If you would rather not have long ones, you can opt for short styles.

Natural braids

Short Rastas are easy to style and do not get into your face, as do long ones. You can do them with your natural hair if it is long enough.

Brown bob

You can have your short braids styled in a bob. Bob styles are timeless and ideal for working women. You can also use coloured extensions. If you want an extra kick, you can make the ends curly.

Mini braids

There is a wide array of coloured extensions in the market. Choose your most preferred colour for your next hair do.

Braids with curly ends

Amazing loose braids. Photo: @hg.braids, @blackhair_za (modified by author)

Source: UGC

School-going kids can also wear short braids if their schools allow them. Normally, schools allow black hair for uniformity.

Simple midi braids

The best part about short braids is you can do them in whichever size you prefer. Jumbos take shorter to do but do not last too long.

Multi-coloured loose braids styles

Rainbow-coloured braids. Photo: @fabipx, @fabipx (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you are an outgoing person looking for loose braids hairstyles, consider wearing rainbow loose braids.

The toned-down look

The market has a wide array of coloured extensions. If you want to break the monotony of black extensions, add a few blue, grey, or other coloured braids.

Colourful rainbow

Rainbow Rasta braids. Photo: @braidsandbeat, @anisspierced (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You can also pick your favourite colours and combine them for a look that will make all heads turn. Multi-coloured extensions are particularly great for kids. Since schools may not allow them, your little princess can rock them over the school holidays.

Black with a dash of colour

Rainbow braids can be worn short or long. Does she not look pretty? The style is also great for teens and young adults. They can be done in mini, midi, or jumbo sizes too.

Mohawk braids

Rainbow Rasta braids. Photo: @lesueur_stylez_llc, @qb.braidz (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Did you know you can rock these braids even with a mohawk cut? This look is ideal for people who love the arts and are unafraid of expressing themselves.

Knotless braids styles

Knotless braids styles. Photo: @knotless_goddess, @ajahairpage._ (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Knotless braids do not include the small knot that starts at the root of traditional box braids.

Braids in pigtails

The knotless style is protective, meaning it guards your scalp against traction alopecia. If you need a stunning result, try knotless box braids.

Unique pigtails

Box braids are three-stranded braids with square-shaped parts.

Break the monotony braids

Did you know knotless braids promote hair growth and styling flexibility? They are also weightless and pain-free.

The perfect blend

They are versatile, and clients have the option to style their hair for any occasion. They can also be done in different colours.

Medium loose braids

Fabulous Rastas. Photo: @british_chy_, @hairbydilis (modified by author)

Source: UGC

People of all ages can rock box braids. Once installed, they can be styled immediately because they have less tension. If you do micro box braids, be ready to spend a longer time at the hair salon.

Beaded loose braids hairstyles

Beaded braids hairstyles. Photo: thebraidbar_bykai, @by_sisonke (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you have been wondering how to style loose box braids, you can do it easily with beads. Beads add some oomph and colour to your head.

Beaded pigtails

Beads are fashionable and available in all colours. Kids look great in this style.

Beads for kids

Beaded loose braids. Photo: @glam_by_cammm_, @gracedbydre (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you have long natural hair, you can rock this fabulous style. If it is not as long, use hair extensions. Accessorising with beads looks best on medium box braids. If your workplace is conservative, use beads with a hushed colour.

Simple beads for boys

Men, too, can rock braids. Clear beads are ideal for them. If you wish, you can choose beads in a single colour.

Festive beads

Beaded braids. Photo: @brieliii, @thelavisheffect_ (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Choose your favourite colour because it will make you happy every morning when you get out of bed every morning. How beautiful is the look above? The heart-shaped beads are attractive and fashionable.

Twisted loose braids styles

Twisted loose braids. Photo: @isabelacarvalhoatelie, @isasamico (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Twist braids are a fantastic option because they protect your natural hair and also have an incredible look.

Amazing twists

Did you know twists help minimise knots and tangles in your hair? They do not damage your precious mane.

Beaded twists

You can also accessorise your twists with beads. If done by an experienced stylist, the result will blow your mind.

All-black twists

Twists are among the best loose braids Rasta styles for the working class because they take less time to do and undo.

Curly and cute

Amazing twist looks. Photo: @twistbraids_, @twistbraids_ (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Washing and deep conditioning two-strand twists will keep your hair looking fresh and keep hair healthy.

Soft locs twists

Twists are protective. This means they promote healthy hair and more hair growth. The thickness of the twists can range in size from thin micro-twists to chunky twists.

Ombre Rasta braids

Ombre rasta braids. Photo: @ombrebraidske, @gbeautyhub (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Did you know braiding your hair can help retain the length of your hair by protecting the scalp and ends? If you have been doing black braids for years, consider switching things up with ombre braids.

Ombre for the office

These are a lovely option if you love braids and wish to experiment with colour without getting a permanent hair colour change.

Ombre for teens

Elegant ombre styles. Photo: @ombrebraidske, @ombrebraidske (modified by author)

Source: UGC

One of the advantages of going ombre is that you can go months without a touch-up compared to other traditional ways of colouring. Toned-down ombre colours are ideal for the office.

Ombre faux locs

Ombre braids do not have to be traditional. You can use faux locs too.

Long ombre braids

Ombre Rasta braids. Photo: @mamacita_hair, @hairby_rosieberlin (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You can also choose coloured ends for a popping look. Ombre braids are versatile and can be styled in whichever way you desire. You can put your ombre braids in a beautiful bun.

Butterfly loose braids styles

Curly/ butterfly braids. Photo: @trending_hairstylx, @cornrowstwistandlocs (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Butterfly braids are created by slightly pulling out the extension hair from each side as you braid down the length of the hair.

The blonde butterfly look

If the butterfly style is not your cup of coffee, you can do regular braids and request your stylist to curl them using hot water.

Butterfly box braids

Did you know the birth of the braided hairstyle can be traced back to Africa around 3500 BC? This style is amazing for all women.

Butterfly pigtails

Butterfly braids can also be short. You can accessorise them to make them pop.

Cute butterfly looks

Elegant loose braids. Photo: @abosede_jimoh_001, @jaysbraids27 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Short faux locs can also be made in the butterfly style. The result is amazing. Jumbo butterfly braids are amazing, especially for adult women. You can add a bit of colour to make them more appealing.

What is the most popular type of braids?

The three-strand braids are the most popular type worldwide. However, you can choose to have twists of crochet braids installed.

Is hair growing when braids get loose?

Yes, braided hair getting loose is normally a sign of growth and length retention. However, this is the case only when braids are installed and treated right.

What types of braids are in style in 2022?

Some of the trending looks are feed-in, ombre, rainbow, and beaded styles. These are ideal for different functions and can be worn by children and adults.

How do I style loose braids?

If you have been wondering how to style loose braids, fret not because they are pretty versatile. You can hold them in a ponytail using a scrunchie, side sweep them, make pigtails, or even request your stylist to curl them, depending on the extensions used.

Loose braids are timeless and can be worn by people of all ages. They are preferable because they are low maintenance, long-lasting, and versatile.

READ ALSO: 20+ flattering plus-size haircuts for ladies that will make them look fabulous

Yen.com.gh recently published a list of flattering plus-size haircuts for ladies who wish to look fabulous. Not every woman wants to keep long hair.

Some plus-size women choose short styles that properly frame their face structure. The right style can enhance your beauty and boost your confidence.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh