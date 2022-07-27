BBNaija’s Kess and Daniella, during their diary room session, told Biggie how they feel about the housemates in the level one house

The duo of Kess and Daniella, who are in the level two house, said their level one counterparts seem intimidating and more expressive

Kess, however, said he wasn’t someone who would feel intimidated at all and that he was ready for the competition between both levels

Big Brother’s idea of having two houses in this edition seems to be the spice of the show, as it has been the major highlight so far.

The housemates in one of the houses feel their counterparts are intimidating and more expressive compared to those in theirs.

Kess and Daniella share thoughts on level 1 housemates. Credit: @daniellapeters_official @kessbbnaija

Source: UGC

During their recent diary room session with Biggie, level two housemates, Kesiena Tony Adjekpovu, better known as Kess and Daniella Peters, better known as Daniella, were asked how they feel about their level one counterparts.

Kess told Biggie the level one housemates seemed intimidating, especially when they met and talked about their lockdown experiences.

He, however, said he wasn’t one person who could be intimidated as he was ready for any competition between the two levels.

Kess said:

“I won’t lie, they really look intimidating, but I am not the guy who would be intimidated. My fear is just that housemates in my level are feeling the level one housemates have more hunger to win than they do. But they should bring on the competition, we are ready for war.”

Daniella, on the other hand, also told Biggie the level one housemates seem more agile and spontaneous and also more expressive compared to housemates in her level who would have to be compelled to make an impression.

Check out videos of their diary room sessions below:

