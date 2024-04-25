A Ghanaian who recently moved to Canada has complained about the cold weather in the country

The young man identified as Nana Kwame in a video on TikTok said he would never have moved abroad but for the failed leadership in Ghana

He has consequently called out politicians in Ghana for making the country a living hell for the citizens to stay

A young Ghanaian man who now resides in Canada has expressed frustration over having to move abroad to suffer in the cold weather.

The young man referred to as Nana Kwame, said abroad is not a place for anyone to live and that he would never have relocated if conditions were better back home in Ghana.

Having witnessed the struggles of Ghanaians in the cold, wrenching weather in Canada, Nana Kwame berated politicians in Ghana for making the country a living hell, forcing citizens to run abroad for greener pastures.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man suggested that Ghanaian politicians must be moved abroad during the winter to suffer in the cold as punishment for how badly they have governed the country over the years.

Nana Kwame, captured in the video wearing a winter jacket with a matching face mask, said even his white boss has been wondering why he would leave Ghana to settle in cold Canadian weather

What is a Ghanaian like me doing here. My boss told me, You are from Ghana, what did you come to Canada to do. He doesn't understand," he said.

Netizens react to his video

Man Discourages Ghanaians From Moving To Canada Due To Bad Weather: "My Car Door Is Even Frozen"

Recall that YEN.com.gh reported a video of a young man showing how difficult it could be living in Canada has got people talking.

The young man revealed that bad weather sometimes makes it difficult for people to work.

Netizens who saw the video revealed that the weather would not deter them from moving to Canada.

