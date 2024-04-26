Regina Van Helvert: Ghana's Most Photogenic Host Looks Fabulous In A Green Pleated Dress And Makeup
- Ghanaian media personality Regina Van Helvert is trending on Instagram with her breathtaking photo
- The style influencer looks faultless as always in a decent dress that most of her fans can replicate at high-profile events
- Some social media users have commented on Regina Van Helvert's stunning photo on Instagram
Ghanaian media personality Regina Van Helvert has stepped up her fashion game after joining Media General as the host of the first-ever Ghana's Most Photogenic contest.
The former host of Miss Malaika has won over her fans with her classy fashion choices and glamorous hairstyles on the show.
In a viral photo trending on Instagram, the style influencer looked effortlessly chic in a green pleated dress with long sleeves.
Regina Van Helvert looked incredible in flawless makeup with perfectly defined brows and bold red lipstick to complete her look.
Check out the photos below;
Regina Van Helvert looks classy in a black dress
Regina Van Helvert looked glamorous in a black sleeveless dress styled with a black dress. She looked alluring in a blunt-cut blond hairstyle and mild makeup.
The movie producer accessorised her look with a gold bangle that matched her earrings.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian model Victoria Michaels has commented on Regina Van Helvert's elegant photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Vicamichaels stated:
You’re glowing
lunas_kloset stated:
You look ravishing
_boykayy stated:
You're so pretty!!❤️
Callmenazareth stated:
Beautiful As Always
oreoracle_ursa stated:
Breathtaking ❤️
the_mhanni stated:
Dazzling
maame_afiaabrefi stated:
Muah
iam_arwangpam stated:
Lovely and lively looks Always ❤️❤️
Aboubacarhalilou.79 stated:
Wow green color
kofi_cole7 stated:
I worship you every morning ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Beauty is you.@reginavanhelvert_
Jackie Appiah causes commotion as she rocks designer outfit to prepare chicken stew and rice: "She can cook"
Bulleyroselyn stated:
Beautiful as always ❤️❤️❤️
grace_is_sharon stated:
Pretty
Sylvesterofori.50 stated:
Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️
Source: YEN.com.gh