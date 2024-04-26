Ghanaian media personality Regina Van Helvert is trending on Instagram with her breathtaking photo

The style influencer looks faultless as always in a decent dress that most of her fans can replicate at high-profile events

Some social media users have commented on Regina Van Helvert's stunning photo on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Regina Van Helvert has stepped up her fashion game after joining Media General as the host of the first-ever Ghana's Most Photogenic contest.

The former host of Miss Malaika has won over her fans with her classy fashion choices and glamorous hairstyles on the show.

Regina Van Helvert looks gorgeous with or without makeup. Photo credit: @reginavanhelvert.

In a viral photo trending on Instagram, the style influencer looked effortlessly chic in a green pleated dress with long sleeves.

Regina Van Helvert looked incredible in flawless makeup with perfectly defined brows and bold red lipstick to complete her look.

Check out the photos below;

Regina Van Helvert looks classy in a black dress

Regina Van Helvert looked glamorous in a black sleeveless dress styled with a black dress. She looked alluring in a blunt-cut blond hairstyle and mild makeup.

The movie producer accessorised her look with a gold bangle that matched her earrings.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian model Victoria Michaels has commented on Regina Van Helvert's elegant photos

