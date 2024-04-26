A pretty lady has sparked conversation online after sharing photos of what she studied in school and what she currently does

In the post, she revealed that she ended up as waitress despite holding a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed mixed reactions to the video which has since gone viral

A pretty lady has opened up about the stark reality of unemployment most graduates face after completing school with a video making rounds on social media.

In the video the lady disclosed that she ended up as a waitress despite holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education.

She shared before and after photos of herself during her graduation day as well as a video of herself working at the restaurant in a post made on TikTok by @Aysherashely.

Clad in a lovely pink dress with a graduation gown over it and a sash hanging over her neck, she beamed with smiles as she complemented her graduation ceremony with a lovely photoshoot.

The video subsequently transitioned from the pretty lady's graduation day to another scene which captured the lady cleaning tables at the restaurant.

The viral has since reached over 4,000 people with 4125 likes and 585 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

Netizens who saw the video were touched. Some also got emotional as they shared similar experiences.

@Gate Eiti wrote:

"This is why i dropped out after few months."

@️Agenda CONNECT wrote:

"This is what education bring..when you're educate yourself, you do you're things neat & organized."

@ibraDee wrote:

"Dat cnt mke laugh drop akalala."

Lady who bagged Degree In Education now sells koose

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a story about a Ghanaian lady who ended up as a koose seller despite bagging a degree.

The lady who graduated from university in 2022 in a TikTok post shared before and after photos of her past and present life.

The before post is a graduation picture of the lady who was clad in a beautiful green dress, with a sash on her arm and her certificate in hand.

The after post, however, is a video of herself frying Koose by the roadside.

