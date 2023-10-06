Prophet Kofi Oduro has registered his displeasure against the ruling government once again

According to him, the sitting government sent a letter to United Television asking them to stop airing his program

Fans side with him, expressing their views on why a private television would take such a decision

Ghanaian televangelist, Prophet Kofi Oduro has expressed his grievances with the ruling party 'NPP' after his show 'Daa Nkwa Nsem' was removed from the station.

The prophet claims a letter was written by the current government to UTV, demanding the network to take down his program.

He added that his show 'Daa Nkwa Nsem' airing on Thursdays was replaced with movies, expressing his disgust.

Prophet Kofi Oduro: Government Told UTV To Remove My Program

Source: Instagram

Prophet Kofi Oduro and Akufo-Addo's government

Kofi Oduro has been one of the Akufo-Addo's government's tough critics, not failing to blame them for the country's economic hardships.

The prophet and founder of the Alabaster International Ministry berated Ghana's president when he said the country's problems would be fixed by the next NPP president.

In times when many members of Ghana's clergy prefer to be quiet, Prophet Oduro hasn't failed to speak on critical social and political issues. He is quoted to have warned the government not to remove IGP George Akufo Dampare, projecting that it can hamper the next year's national polls.

Prophet Oduro disappointed in Akufo-Addo and Ghanaian media

In his latest video, the prophet displayed his disappointment in the current government and other media houses who have offered to let him air his programme on condition that he doesn't speak about the president. In a posted online, he said:

"If you want to take us off completely, take us off, but the truth will be spoken."

Netizens react to Prophet Kofi Oduro's Claims that UTV was asked by the government to take down his show

Many netizens have been talking about Prophet Kofi Oduro losing his spot on UTV due to his constant criticisms of the sitting government.

@harryelormgh said:

But UTV is a private station. Why kotow to such instructions from a gov't?

@PhillipAnsah said:

We need to immediately save this country from these lot, it’s becoming a tyranny at this point

@eben_aubyn said:

Human right lawyer behaving like a warlord

@KayMawutor said:

Herrrhhh...... nipa nu bi y3 cobra

Kofi Oduro blasts other Ghanaian prophets

In other news, Prophet Kofi Oduro also recently descended on other Ghanaian prophets he suspects were occultic.

Earlier he blasted a number of them, especially those who predicted the elections, calling them 'ashawo' and asserting that God never revealed anything to them.

Source: YEN.com.gh