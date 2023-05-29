Ghanaian singer Kwabena Kwabena in an interview with popular blogger Zionfelix, reacted to negative comments regarding his VGMA outfit

The singer was not pleased with folks saying he was now feminine because he wore an outfit perceived to be strictly for ladies

According to Kwabena Kwabena, the attire was simply a fashion statement for the red carpet and advised Ghanaians to desist from being stereotypical

In a recent interview with renowned blogger Zionfelix, Ghanaian singer Kwabena Kwabena expressed his dissatisfaction with the negative comments surrounding his outfit at the 2023 VGMAs.

The flamboyant singer caused quite a commotion when he graced the red carpet donning a vibrant pink feather top paired with eye-catching multicoloured bell trousers.

However, instead of receiving praises for his daring fashion choice, Kwabena Kwabena found himself on the receiving end of criticism, with some individuals suggesting that his attire made him appear more feminine. Unfazed by the backlash, the talented musician dismissed the notion that his outfit defined his masculinity and urged Ghanaians to abandon such stereotypical views.

In defence of his unique attire, Kwabena Kwabena emphasised that his choice of clothing was simply a fashion statement intended to make a splash on the red carpet. He reminded his detractors that fashion is an art form that allows individuals to express their creativity and personality, irrespective of gender norms or societal expectations.

Fans admire Kwabena Kwabena's maturity

Fans of the singer were impressed with the way he addressed the issue and praised him for his maturity.

0tismadaline wrote:

Kwabena Kwabena has said it all, great conversation, mature answers too❤

Eslyn Ankomah said:

Kwabena Kwabena is very deep when he talks.

Akosua Boateng commented:

I just respect Kwabena Kwabena

