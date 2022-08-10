BBNaija Level Up star, Beauty Tukura’s disqualification has continued to draw reactions from her fans, Beenavy

Some of the reality star’s fans took to the streets with posters as they pleaded with Big Brother to return her to the house

The photos made the rounds on social media and drew a lot of interesting reactions from Nigerians

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

BBNaija Level Up star, Beauty Tukura’s disqualification, has continued to cause a series of interesting reactions from her fans.

Just recently, her fans went a step further by leaving social media and going to the streets to react to her disqualification.

Some photos recently made the rounds on Twitter showing Beauty’s fans holding a very big poster as they pleaded with Big Brother.

BBNaija star Beauty fans storm the street with posters to beg Big Brother. Photos: @beautytukura, @bbnaijalovers (Twitter)

Source: UGC

The ladies’ aim appeared to be to have Beauty reinstated on the show despite her disqualification.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The message on one of the posters reads:

“Beenavy is pleading on behalf of Beauty, forgive and bring her back.”

The other poster reads:

“Please Big Brother, Beenavy needs Beauty back in the house.”

See the photos below:

Internet users react to Beauty’s fans on the streets

It didn’t take long for the photos of Beauty’s fans on the streets pleading for her to make the rounds on social media. It drew some interesting comments.

Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

Balo_ng:

“So lazy youths really exist in Nigeria ”

Haeeshasucre:

“Una no get work.”

_Dobss:

“Bring her back to where ? lmao.”

E_sabel:

“Una never serious ”

Julz_bonah:

“Can someone help us give them Peter Obi's flyers and Banners make Dem help us do campaign. E be like dem no get work?”

Jst_adaora:

“Una juju strong oooh . She was disqualified not evicted . Make una go rest Abeg ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️.”

Ope_yemy:

“See the result of ASUU STRIKE.”

Iam__dora:

“Na Asuu Strike I blame.”

Marthaobineche:

“Joblessness.”

Im_loiss:

“Some persons aren't fit to be adults, which kind iberiberism be this ”

Mz_joyzce:

“Mtchewww!!!! Adults .”

Interesting.

In other news, the Saturday night party ended with Beauty lashing out to the point of hitting Groovy for dancing with Chomzy.

Despite the fact that she already had a strike, the ex Miss Nigerian did not caution herself even as her colleagues tried to hold her back.

Different reactions have greeted Beauty's disqualification as many people expected her to be given another strike.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng