A young Ghanaian man has generated a buzz among peeps online after he advised men to stay away from broke girls

According to him, any woman who does not have a job is a liability to her man

In a video, he further encouraged men to distance themselves from such women, attracting a mixed reaction from Ghanaians on TikTok

A young Ghanaian man has caused a stir online after he cautioned his fellow men against dating women who do not have a source of income.

The unidentified man, in a TikTok video shared by Sikaofficial1z, suggested that it is a huge red flag for men to go out with jobless ladies who cannot afford basic stuff for themselves.

The young man lying on his bed Photo credit: sikaofficial1z/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He said while it is okay for men to send their girlfriends gifts and money, women should strive to have something to do for themselves instead of wholly depending on a man to survive.

He further encouraged men to distance themselves from women who constantly demand from them.

"Don't put yourself in that situation. Any lady who tells you I'm angry, block her, I need this, block her, I want this, block her, I want you to get me this, block her, my rent is due, block her. Distance yourself from all those girls, let her go find something to do," he admonished.

Video attracts a mixed reaction from netizens

The young man's video, as sighted by YEN.com.gh, has attracted a mixed reaction from netizens who came across the post.

The video shared by sikaofficial1z had raked in over 6k likes and 266 comments, as of the time of filing this report.

Some of the reactions are compiled below:

Mayatalks commented:

"Even if I have something going on ,I will still ask you for something if I need it ,as long as you are my man ,I won’t be independent whiles having a man in my life."

Ekow Pincode also commented:

"Drizzle drizzle … we know our worth now."

Qwadjo_Afriyie said:

"One lady told me she’s hungry and as a caring guy I told her to eat for me... we are enemies now."

aim_kaymelo also said

"A broke girl never dey see demma body as broke. Dem just dey think sey na wrong guy dem dey date."

Ghanaian Lady Warns Against Dating Broke Guys: "They Feel Very Insecure"

Meanwhile, in a related YEN.com.gh, a lady has sparked a huge reaction from netizens after she shared her views on dating broke guys

In the video, the young lady says financially broke guys are very insecure

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section expressed their diverse opinions on the comment of the lady

Source: YEN.com.gh