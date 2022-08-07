The Saturday night party ended with Beauty lashing out to the point of hitting Groovy for dancing with Chomzy

Despite the fact that she already had a strike, the ex Miss Nigerian did not caution herself even as her colleagues tried to hold her back

Different reactions have greeted Beauty's disqualification as many people expected her to be given another strike

Big Brother Naija contestant Beauty Tukura shocked both her colleagues and fans after she verbally and physically attacked her boo, Groovy for dancing with Chomzy at the Saturday night party.

Despite having a strike, Beauty threw caution to the wind as she went on a long rant in the house and ended up physically attacking Groovy whom she eventually broke-up with with her wig.

Biggie disqualifies Beauty, sends her out of the Level-Up house Photo credit: @beautytukura

To the shock of many, Biggie addressed Beauty's irrational behaviour before the live eviction show.

Biggie replayed the ex Miss Nigeria's drama for the whole house to see, and at the end, immediately disqualified Beauty who already looked remorseful.

Her colleagues could not hide their shock and some of them burst into tears as Beauty exited the house in her pyjamas.

Nigerians react to Beauty's disqualification

a_girl_like_jess:

"Ahhh biggie harsh oh "

buchianoo:

"Nigerians food don ready for una...oya make una easy on her o abeg "

s_b_e_y_a:

"all ds rubbish over a man ? unbelievable."

wunmi_slender:

"Disappointed."

dongerittwisted:

"The Groovy matter wey you wan die on top will still have a girlfriend from the show and you will watch him from your living room."

titilolababatope:

"All because of 2 weeks love‍♀️ Beauty would have gone far in the show. So painful, one of favorite."

iamceeceesparks:

"Haaaaa....biggie no get Joy this season...well she should learn how to talk."

Beauty receives first strike

Big Brother Naija housemate Beauty became the first 2022 housemate to receive a strike in the Level Up house barely one week in.

Minutes before the Sunday live show, a clip of the incident involving Beauty and Ilebaye was replayed for the housemates in the lounge.

The punishment was meted out on the former Miss Nigeria for violating Big Brother's rules by acting violently towards a fellow housemate.

