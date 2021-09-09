Ghanaian businessman and CEO of Angel Group of Companies, Dr Kwaku Oteng, has highly praised his first wife and called her an Angel.

He said the first wife deserves to be called an Angel because she saved his business some years ago, and in a way converted 3,000 cedis to the billions he is enjoying currently.

Sharing how it all happened, Kwaku Oteng said he faced severe hardship years ago when he started Angel Cream and wanted to expand it.

He contemplated bringing on board investors who, in the end, would have major stakes in his business but his first wife kicked against that move.

Around that time, Oteng said a well-meaning businessman invited him over to his house for a business transaction.

The man informed Kwaku Oteng that he wanted to partner him to produce the Angel Cream, and for that matter, was offering him the sum of 3,000 cedis for work to start.

Oteng, according to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Ghanacelebrities.com, was very tempted to accept the offer and money because he was very much in need.

However, he decided to go home, think over the offer before making any decision.

That was when he confided in his first wife, but she advised him against going in for such partnership.

She told me not to do it. She said we should keep trying ourselves and that at the right time, God’s face would shine upon us. She said I should not go in for partnership,” Kwaku Oteng reportedly said.

Marrying more women give peace of mind

Meanwhile, Kwaku Oteng, who has been talked about because of his polygamous lifestyle, has said that having multiple wives is better than keeping side chics, also known as girlfriends.

He calls it a blessing to have more wives, explaining that the bible accepts that and no other books kick against polygamy.

Kwaku Oteng said keeping multiple wives actually brings peace of mind.

Oteng noted that a lot of married men are keeping girlfriends on the side, stressing that he is courageous to marry any woman he fathers a child with rather than keeping them in the secret.

